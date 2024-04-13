Designer Roberto Cavalli dies at 83

Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli has died at the age of 83.

The fashionista known for her daring, exotic prints died in his hometown of Florence, according to the designer brand that bears his name. No cause of death was given.

“It is with great sadness that we say goodbye today to our founder Roberto Cavalli,” the company said in a statement on Friday. “Roberto Cavalli’s legacy will live on through his creativity, his love of nature and through his cherished family.”

The brand's creative director paid tribute to the visionary who launched the brand Roberto Cavalli in 1970.

Dear Roberto, you may not be physically here with us anymore but I know I will always feel your spirit with me, designer Fausto Puglisi posted on Instagram. It is the greatest honor of my career to work under your legacy and create for the brand you founded with such vision and style.

Roberto Cavalli CEO Sergio Azzolari said Cavalli would live on as a constant source of inspiration.

Born in Florence in 1940, Cavalli was the grandson of the famous painter Giuseppe Rossi, a member of the Macchiaioli group of Italian impressionists. Following in his grandfather's footsteps, Cavalli also became an artist and enrolled at the Florence Academy of Arts at the age of 17 to study art and architecture.

While he was a student, Cavalli made a series of hand-painted sweaters for a friend in the knitwear industry, and was quickly inspired to strike out on his own after teaching himself textile printing techniques, according to Vogue. It wasn't long before he caught the attention of top Italian designers, including Valentino and Hermès.

At the age of 32, he presented his first eponymous collection in Paris and quickly won over a celebrity clientele like Brigitte Bardot and Sophia Loren.

In the decades that followed, stars seen sporting Cavalli's colorful designs included style icons such as Cindy Crawford, Jennifer Lopez, Victoria Beckham and Madonna, who commissioned Cavalli to design the staff uniforms at his Hard Candy Fitness Club in Berlin.

The house built by Cavalli also in costume Taylor Swift for the 2023 Grammy Awards as well as her billion-dollar Era's Tour.

When Beyoncé took the stage for her successful Renaissance tour, she too wore Roberto Cavalli. In a 2011 book celebrating 40 years of her work, Beyoncé thanked Cavalli “for being such a brilliant designer.»

As an artist, Cavalli celebrated selective excess, whether it was leopard-print dresses or sanded denim, the latter of which was his invention.

“Excess is success“, he said.

When Cavalli was Grand Marshall for New York's Columbus Day Parade in 2003, Cavalli rode in an Alfa Romeo convertible flanked by 20 Ducati motorcycle riders, each with a model riding a piggyback.

Although Cavalli was often seen designing for beautiful women, it was his own sex that he felt needed his help.

“I like women's fashion, but women don't need me as much as men,” he said, according to British Vogue. “It’s the men who have nothing to wear.”

Men spotted wearing his eye-catching designs include rockers like Lenny Kravitzand Adam Lambert.

Cavalli's exuberant philosophy was also reflected in his other business ventures, such as a popular Spanish nightclub and the first premium vodka entirely produced in Italy.

At the time of his death, his worth was estimated at around $500 million, placing him among the top 50 richest creators in the world.

Cavalli had six children through three marriages and a long-term relationship, according to CNN. His sixth child, with model Sandra Nilsson, 38, was born early last year. The couple had been together since 2014.