White dresses are trendy for spring and our picks start at $20

The white dress is a must-have in your spring 2024 wardrobe

When it comes to fashion, nothing says spring like a pretty dress. Although you can think of the feminine floral prints or soft pastel shades when we think of the season's outfits, this year white dresses appear everywhere, as do spring flowers.

Fresh and versatile, white dresses come in different styles to fit any personality or mood. And since this trendy look is available at different price points, almost everyone can afford to add a white dress to their spring wardrobe.

Why are white dresses fashionable?

A wedding isn't the only time to don a white dress. Simple yet elegant, this pretty look can be worn on vacation, for a special night out, or everyday. As you browse our list of beautiful white dresses, think about all the reasons you'll love your new look.

The color is bright. As the days get longer and there are more sunny days, bright white clothing pairs perfectly with the spring season.

The best white dresses for spring

ANRABESS Asymmetrical multi-tiered long dress with thin straps

You'll feel ultra-feminine in this white dress featuring a modern asymmetrical, tiered structure. It's made from flowy rayon and measures a foot long. The spaghetti straps are adjustable for the perfect fit.

MEROKEETY Tiered Floral Lace Smocked Midi Dresses with Puff Sleeves

This dress is a good choice for special occasions, thanks to its short puff sleeves and textured pattern that give it a playful look. The smocked bodice is complemented by a loose midi-length hem.

Iconic Geneva Dress Double Luxe Universal Standard

With a satin finish on the inside and a sleek matte finish on the outside, this white dress is both comfortable and attractive. It's a spring essential, thanks to its breathable fabric and short sleeves. An asymmetrical hem adds to its unique appeal.

Calvin Klein Asymmetric Bow Sheath Dress

Not only does this dress have a classic figure-hugging fit, but it also has asymmetrical sleeves and a scoop neckline that give it a modern touch. Wear it with pumps to the office or strappy sandals for a dinner date and you'll be fashionable.

Lovestitch Flutter-Sleeve Midi Dress

A ruffled hem and sleeves, strappy back, and loose fit give this white dress a pretty look ideal for spring. It features a V-neck and midi cut with a tiered structure that is on trend this season.

Aofany Deep V-Neck Bohemian Dress

Made from a rayon and spandex blend with a relaxed fit, this white midi dress is as comfortable as it is pretty. The plunging V-neck and bold bohemian style will have you feeling fabulous every time you slip into them.

Ruffled Collar Mini Dress with Free Assembly

When it's hot, you'll wear this 100% cotton mini dress. A ruffled neckline, mid-length sleeves and drawstring waist create a sophisticated look perfect for special occasions.

Steve Madden – Madison long dress

Feminine and lovely, this white dress features adjustable thin straps and a long, flowing hem. The smocked bodice ensures a flattering fit. It is made of breathable cotton for exceptional comfort.

Melrose and Market Leith Ruched Sleeveless Bodycon Dress

If you're looking for a stylish mini dress, check out this stylish option. This is a sleeveless dress that features a tulip hem and ruching in the material that creates a haute couture look perfect for special events.

PRETTYGARDEN – Sleeveless tiered maxi dress with crossover collar

This dress stands out with its sleeveless straps that tie at the shoulder. A V-neck, tiered pleated design, and ankle-length hem are other standout features that will garner plenty of compliments.

KIRUNDO Mini Babydoll Dress with V-Neck and Short Sleeves with Ruffles and Swiss Dots

If you want a white dress that will show off your legs, check out this baby doll dress. The mini length features a ruffled hem and loose-fitting material. It's an easy-to-wear style, designed for sunny days at the beach.

POSESHE Short Evening Dress with Short Sleeves and Round Neck, Plus Size

Although the design is simplistic, this short-sleeved dress is an attractive option that is suitable for casual days. It goes well with a sweater or can be worn alone. The material is soft and stretchy for all-day comfort.

Runwind Floral Maxi Dress, Plus Size

Belted dress with 3/4 sleeves, this white maxi dress will probably become your favorite for occasions when you want to show off your sophisticated side. This is a relaxed fit maxi dress made from a soft polyester blend.

Tank dress in mixed fabrics ELOQUII

It's the cotton-spandex blend that makes this dress one of the most comfortable you'll ever wear. It also looks great, thanks to its tank-style top and maxi hem that give it timeless appeal.

