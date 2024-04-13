Top Fashion Stories of the week: April 12

You are reading this month's free article.

Members only

This week, the fashion headlines have been about fashion weeks, funds, collaborations and campaigns.

Among them, Shannon Abloh and the Fashion Scholarship Fund revealed plans to double the number of participants in the Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholarship from 30 to 60 students; the British Fashion Council unveiled a brand new concept for its men's window in June, and Bode Rec. and Nike presented a collaborative collection announcing the history of American sportswear.

But above all, the fashion industry was hit by the sad news of the death of Roberto Cavalli on Friday afternoon. The designer, who died at 87, was best known for his flamboyant designs and glamorous animal prints.

Below, Hypebeast has rounded up the top fashion news of the week so you can stay on top of industry trends.

Italian designer Roberto Cavalli dies at 83





Prolific Italian designer Roberto Cavalli died on Friday at the age of 83 in Florence, leaving behind a much-loved legacy of glamorous and flamboyant fashion.

It is with great sadness that today we say our last goodbyes to our founder Roberto Cavalli, the designer brand wrote on Instagram. From his humble beginnings in Florence, Roberto has managed to become a globally recognized name, loved and respected by all.

Naturally talented and creative, Roberto believed that everyone could discover and nurture the artist within themselves, the post continued. Roberto Cavalli's legacy will live on through his creativity, his love of nature and through his beloved family.

Revisit the designer's life achievements here.

Shannon Abloh and FSF Expand Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund





Virgil AblohPostmodern Scholarship Fund is looking to expand its offerings over the next year, with plans to double its attending class from 30 to 60 students. The scholarship, housed under the Fashion Scholarship Fund (FSF), provides students with financial grants to pursue professional opportunities in the fashion industry.

Additionally, the scholarship will also offer a “bridging fund,” which will cover costs other than tuition. Shannon Abloh said The New York Times that she was motivated to create the fund, after some students were unable to accept the scholarship due to external financial difficulties that prevented them from moving to attend school. Abloh's Creative Circle will also provide recipients with mentorships that will last longer than the previous year.

Virgil couldn't wait, Shannon Abloh saidNOW. He liked to go fast, so he would have been ready for that to happen. It was always like: How can we affect the greatest number of students in the broadest way possible?

New concept for London Fashion Week in June seeks to 'spark a cultural moment'





The British Fashion Council (BFC) has detailed a brand new concept for June's London Fashion Week which, according to a press release, seeks to spark a cultural moment. Scheduled for June 7-9, the multidisciplinary calendar will include fashion shows, fashion exhibitions, cultural programming, panel discussions and other activations from a menswear perspective.

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of London Fashion Weeks, the three-day event will feature a 40 for 40 program which will include shows, presentations and events from 40 British fashion brands. The BFC has not yet revealed the content of the said calendar.

The summer event will kick off with an event at the Institute of Contemporary Arts, where the BFC will invite three guest curators to highlight work in black culture centered around self-love; South Asian culture focused on patterns, textiles and crafts; and queer culture, with a spotlight on young creative voices from the trans community. The three-day fashion extravaganza will culminate with an event at the Groucho Club, where designers will have space to produce various activations.

Bode Rec. and Nike made American sportswear history with their first collaboration





Two-time CFDA Menswear Designer of the Year winner Emily Adams Bode Aujlar revealed her first collaboration with Nike in her Fall 2024 lookbook earlier this year. The team delivered a must-see achievement for the vintage-inspired designer, aligned with the announcement of Bode Rec., the designer's new sportswear division that seeks to highlight sports influence in America.

The partnership began to materialize nearly two and a half years ago when Bode visited the Nike DNA archives at the brand's headquarters in Oregon. There, she watched the sportswear giant's late co-founder, Bill Bowerman, chart the course for the product development portfolio, which galvanized the creation of Bode Rec. x Nike Astrograbber. The sneaker arrives in both a black colorway with athletic-inspired bronze charms and a natural tone with campier plastic decorations riffing on the 1970s model of the same name, which was designed with a sole embossed exterior for better play on astroturf.

Most historical collaborations take place between the 18th and 20th centuries. We started with the 1770s, even earlier in 1756 with the Manhattan and Cape Cod Boat Race, and then moved up to the 1970s, a hugely influential period when television and full-time athletes shaped the sport as we know it today, she saidWWD.

The Bode Rec. The x Nike collection will launch on April 18 viaBodes online store. Take a look at the line here.

Coach sued Gap, Inc. over T-shirts printed with the word “Coach”





Coach's parent company, Tapestry, sued Gap, Inc. over T-shirts printed with COACH lettering from its Old Navy brand. According tocomplaintFiled in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Tapestry alleges that Gap, Inc. engages in trademark infringement, false advertising, and unfair competition.

Defendants, without Coach's authorization, have used and continue to use in commerce infringing imitations of the federally registered Coach trademarks in connection with the sale, offer for sale, distribution and/ or advertising counterfeit products, according to the suit. Tapestry asserts that Gap, Inc's activities are likely to create a false impression and deceive consumers, the public and the trade into believing that there is a connection or association between Defendants, the Defendant Products and Coach.

View the full court filinghere.

Robert Pattinson at the helm of the Dior Icons spring 2024 campaign





This week, Robert Pattinson starred in Dior's new Icons campaign for spring 2024.

Shot by British photographer and director Aladair McLellan, the campaign sees theBatmanThe actor wears Kim Jones' latest cuts for the French luxury house. Among them, Pattinson sports trench coats, cardigans, silk shirts, white T-shirts, wide-leg pants and an Oblique weekend bag.

The capsule collection already debuted in September, with another set of campaign images featuring Pattinson, who has been the face of Dior Homme fragrances since 2013. The Dior Icons spring 2024 capsule will release on May 2 in stores and online.