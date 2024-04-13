Spring 2024 Fashion Trends GQ Employees Are Shopping Right Now

Looking for more spring 2024 fashion trends? Check out our New Arrivals Store and sign up to receive the GQ Recommends newsletter for editors' picks delivered straight to your inbox.

The trend cycle moves at a breakneck pace, and keeping up can be a real headache. So if you're ever stressed out waiting for the fashion circus to migrate across Europe, we've got the cure for your whiplash. Below, you'll find a not-quite-exhaustive list of all the weirdest and craziest menswear moves we couldn't wait to make this spring, along with a handful of brands making them, selected by the GQ Recommends team. Were these the only things you were going to wear for the next six months straight? Probably not. But these are definitely the only things we want to wear a this momentAnd if you're looking for a quick overview of how to dress like a GQ staffer this season, there's no better place to start.

Five Spring 2024 Fashion Trends We're Watching

giant shorts

After years of dominance of the 5-inch inseam, the shorts pendulum is swinging the other way. And what a swing! In 2024, hemlines are falling faster than voter confidence, rising above the knee, flirting with capri territory (gasp) and generally providing a welcome course correction to that photo of Harrison Ford in Cannes you keep seeing in line. Live the '90s skate rat in a pair of calf-grazing jorts, or make the quiet, luxurious crowd blush in Jil Sander's deliciously swishy boxing-inspired joints.

APC Oakland Straight Leg Frayed Denim Shorts

Hol(e)y T-shirts

Guys, we're in for another bitchy spring. You already know that items that appeal to women are emerging, but that's only scratching the surface: T-shirts and tanks are finally getting the see-through treatment. The holier the shirt, the better, and the more wind blows across your torso, the warmer you will feel. You could layer less developer up below, but why not raise that weird flag high and let those nipples breathe?

Factors Crew-neck cotton knit T-shirt

Ankles monitored

In spring, a bare ankle is a terrible thing to waste. Spicing up your sock rotation is a wise move (see below for more), but the elite-level gap involves adding a little hardware. Yes, we're talking anklets, loud, dangly accessories that add flavor to your blandest cuts more effectively than a pinch of nutmeg. If you don't want to buy a new bracelet for your feet, simply remove the one you already have from your wrist.

Founder Karma anklet in 18k gold and lapis lazuli

Monica Vinader Double strand beaded anklet

Fish sandals

This is going to be a huge season for fisherman sandals. Dude-adjacent slip-ons have always been cool, your grandpa probably wore a pair on his honeymoon, but his vibe is perfect for this particular moment: dressy enough to class up a vintage t-shirt and jorts , relaxed enough to give this lightweight linen suit a beachy feel. ready for marriage. The venerable French shoemakers at Paraboot make a version that looks like a close relative of your cap-toes, but you don't need to drop the generational guap to get your feet in a pair: Gardenheir is selling a screaming, fire engine red riff for less than 200 dollars.

cowboy cosplay

Sincere apologies to BeyHive, but men's fashion's current Western push started long before Cowboy Carter at the top of the rankings. That said: It's hard to name a more influential cheerleader than the queen, so if you had any lingering doubts about whether the trend would last, now might be the time to squash them. Expect to see a whole bunch of ranch-ready shirts, flared jeans, and chunky studded belts at your local saloon this year.

Needles Camp collar striped georgette western shirt

Capital Crazy Dixie distressed patchwork flared jeans

Cupping and Pleated Shirts

Seersucker, once cornered by thigh-baring frat brothers and Gatsby-cosplaying prepsters, is ready for a big menswear moment. Frequent GQ-verse brands like Mfpen and Our Legacy mass-produce sleek, ruched button-downs. All signs point to seersucker being the fabric du jour this season. Sleep with one eye open, linen.

Mfpen Generous striped seersucker-trimmed cotton poplin shirt

Little dancers

On the last seasons of Men's Fashion Trends Live (2024), the shoes were as big as possible: imposing derbies, reinforced moccasins, gargantuan and cartoonish sneakers. But if the ballerina craze is anything to go by, a smaller, daintier silhouette is on the horizon and if you'll forgive the mixed metaphors, she's about to transition from fan-favorite guest star status to that of the main character in record time.

Camper Turquoise leather ballerina

Discreet hikers

If ballet flats represent the more formal end of the small shoe spectrum, approach shoes, the sleeker, lace-up shoes that hikers rely on to get to and from the mountains, are squarely on the opposite. Approach shoes could be designed for trails leading to the big climb, but they're as radiant as any other Gore-Tex-covered silhouette and promise comfort and style in equal measure.

Glitter Techniques

Shine like a…sparkling? The glittery accent that dominated 70s nightclubs is back with a glittering vengeance. Chalk it up to Realtree fatigue or a collective desire to sweat through our going-out shirts (hell, maybe we all just want to feel pretty), but the world looks a little more cheerful with some strategic embellishments. Diamonds are forever, glitter is for right away.

Sky High Farm Workwear Linen-blend shirt decorated with sequins

Grandma Cardis

We know, we know it's not what you imagine when you think of a cardigan. But in a sea of ​​conventional alternatives modeled by fashion bros determined to take Cobain's drip, this once-matronly silhouette, coded by Jackie O., seems much fresher. Even better? Thanks to designers like Hedi Slimane (and style gods like Tyler, the Creator), there's nothing prim or proper about them.

Foreshadow Woodford jacquard cardigan

Ernest W. Baker Black and gold checked cardigan

Papal hosiery

You know that “pop of color” men’s fashion heads are still in vogue? According to GQ's eagle-eyed fashion team, the quickest way to add one right now is thankfully simple: Swap out your white socks for red ones. For stockings stamped with the Vatican seal of approval, head straight to Gammarelli, the centuries-old Italian tailoring workshop famous for outfitting the Supreme Pontiffs.