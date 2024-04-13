Fashion
Spring 2024 Fashion Trends GQ Employees Are Shopping Right Now
Looking for more spring 2024 fashion trends? Check out our New Arrivals Store and sign up to receive the GQ Recommends newsletter for editors' picks delivered straight to your inbox.
The trend cycle moves at a breakneck pace, and keeping up can be a real headache. So if you're ever stressed out waiting for the fashion circus to migrate across Europe, we've got the cure for your whiplash. Below, you'll find a not-quite-exhaustive list of all the weirdest and craziest menswear moves we couldn't wait to make this spring, along with a handful of brands making them, selected by the GQ Recommends team. Were these the only things you were going to wear for the next six months straight? Probably not. But these are definitely the only things we want to wear a this momentAnd if you're looking for a quick overview of how to dress like a GQ staffer this season, there's no better place to start.
Five Spring 2024 Fashion Trends We're Watching
giant shorts
After years of dominance of the 5-inch inseam, the shorts pendulum is swinging the other way. And what a swing! In 2024, hemlines are falling faster than voter confidence, rising above the knee, flirting with capri territory (gasp) and generally providing a welcome course correction to that photo of Harrison Ford in Cannes you keep seeing in line. Live the '90s skate rat in a pair of calf-grazing jorts, or make the quiet, luxurious crowd blush in Jil Sander's deliciously swishy boxing-inspired joints.
Hol(e)y T-shirts
Guys, we're in for another bitchy spring. You already know that items that appeal to women are emerging, but that's only scratching the surface: T-shirts and tanks are finally getting the see-through treatment. The holier the shirt, the better, and the more wind blows across your torso, the warmer you will feel. You could layer less developer up below, but why not raise that weird flag high and let those nipples breathe?
Ankles monitored
In spring, a bare ankle is a terrible thing to waste. Spicing up your sock rotation is a wise move (see below for more), but the elite-level gap involves adding a little hardware. Yes, we're talking anklets, loud, dangly accessories that add flavor to your blandest cuts more effectively than a pinch of nutmeg. If you don't want to buy a new bracelet for your feet, simply remove the one you already have from your wrist.
Fish sandals
This is going to be a huge season for fisherman sandals. Dude-adjacent slip-ons have always been cool, your grandpa probably wore a pair on his honeymoon, but his vibe is perfect for this particular moment: dressy enough to class up a vintage t-shirt and jorts , relaxed enough to give this lightweight linen suit a beachy feel. ready for marriage. The venerable French shoemakers at Paraboot make a version that looks like a close relative of your cap-toes, but you don't need to drop the generational guap to get your feet in a pair: Gardenheir is selling a screaming, fire engine red riff for less than 200 dollars.
cowboy cosplay
Sincere apologies to BeyHive, but men's fashion's current Western push started long before Cowboy Carter at the top of the rankings. That said: It's hard to name a more influential cheerleader than the queen, so if you had any lingering doubts about whether the trend would last, now might be the time to squash them. Expect to see a whole bunch of ranch-ready shirts, flared jeans, and chunky studded belts at your local saloon this year.
Cupping and Pleated Shirts
Seersucker, once cornered by thigh-baring frat brothers and Gatsby-cosplaying prepsters, is ready for a big menswear moment. Frequent GQ-verse brands like Mfpen and Our Legacy mass-produce sleek, ruched button-downs. All signs point to seersucker being the fabric du jour this season. Sleep with one eye open, linen.
Little dancers
On the last seasons of Men's Fashion Trends Live (2024), the shoes were as big as possible: imposing derbies, reinforced moccasins, gargantuan and cartoonish sneakers. But if the ballerina craze is anything to go by, a smaller, daintier silhouette is on the horizon and if you'll forgive the mixed metaphors, she's about to transition from fan-favorite guest star status to that of the main character in record time.
Discreet hikers
If ballet flats represent the more formal end of the small shoe spectrum, approach shoes, the sleeker, lace-up shoes that hikers rely on to get to and from the mountains, are squarely on the opposite. Approach shoes could be designed for trails leading to the big climb, but they're as radiant as any other Gore-Tex-covered silhouette and promise comfort and style in equal measure.
Glitter Techniques
Shine like a…sparkling? The glittery accent that dominated 70s nightclubs is back with a glittering vengeance. Chalk it up to Realtree fatigue or a collective desire to sweat through our going-out shirts (hell, maybe we all just want to feel pretty), but the world looks a little more cheerful with some strategic embellishments. Diamonds are forever, glitter is for right away.
Grandma Cardis
We know, we know it's not what you imagine when you think of a cardigan. But in a sea of conventional alternatives modeled by fashion bros determined to take Cobain's drip, this once-matronly silhouette, coded by Jackie O., seems much fresher. Even better? Thanks to designers like Hedi Slimane (and style gods like Tyler, the Creator), there's nothing prim or proper about them.
Papal hosiery
You know that “pop of color” men’s fashion heads are still in vogue? According to GQ's eagle-eyed fashion team, the quickest way to add one right now is thankfully simple: Swap out your white socks for red ones. For stockings stamped with the Vatican seal of approval, head straight to Gammarelli, the centuries-old Italian tailoring workshop famous for outfitting the Supreme Pontiffs.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gq.com/story/spring-2024-fashion-trends
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US and Chinese military planners prepare for a new kind of war
- Jimmy Buffett Tribute Concert at Hollywood Bowl Included Paul McCartney, Pitbull, Snoop Dog and More
- This week in ACU Men's Tennis
- Spring 2024 Fashion Trends GQ Employees Are Shopping Right Now
- Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi sings the song Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge by Shah Rukh Khan beautifully. Watch | Bollywood
- Ozempic and similar weight loss drugs do not increase risk of suicide (EU regulator)
- Faced with possible news fee payments, Google removes links to California news sites for some users
- “No”: Biden sends stark message to Iran
- “IK and Qureshi were not allowed to offer Eid prayers” – Pakistan
- Israel will pay the price for oppression in Gaza Erdogan
- How one artist is using AI to create highly offline artwork
- WVU football sports 'deepest' linebacker room of the Neal Brown era