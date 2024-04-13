Fire alarm marks end of Canadian loss to Dutch in first Paralympic qualifying match





Canada's opening game at the men's Paralympic wheelchair basketball qualifiers on Friday in Antibes, France, ended inauspiciously. A fire alarm at Azur Arena with 18.5 seconds remaining in the Canadians' 62-45 loss to the Netherlands caused a lengthy delay with the outcome no longer in question . Many Dutch players remained off the field even though evacuation seemed necessary, while the Canadians huddled in an opposite corner. After about 10 minutes, play finally resumed, with each team gaining possession before the final buzzer. Patrick Anderson, 44, led a balanced Canadian attack with eight points against the Dutch, along with seven rebounds and six assists. Chad Jassman also contributed eight points. BoHedges, who has competed in the last four Paralympic Games, added six points to tie teammate Vincent Dallaire. The teams were tied at 21 apiece after two quarters, but Dutchman Mendel Op Den Orth found his shooting stroke in the second half, finishing the match with 16 shots on 25 attempts for a game-high 34 points. “I think we were a little less aggressive in the second half, so they got a little closer and they made a few shots that they didn't make in the first half, slowly getting away from us,” Hedges said. “There weren’t any drastic changes, but they came out at halftime with a new plan and executed better than us.” WATCH | Full replay of Canada vs. Netherlands: Men's Paralympic Wheelchair Basketball Qualifiers: Canada vs. Netherlands Watch Canada take on the Netherlands in Antibes, France for a chance to win one of the four remaining qualifying spots at the 2024 Summer Paralympics. Canada has enjoyed great success this millennium, winning four Paralympic medals, including three gold (2000, 2004, 2012) and one silver (2008). But many of the best players on those teams have slowed down with age, and Paris has been seen as a potential finale for many, including the legendary Anderson. The top four of the eight countries participating in France's qualifiers will reach the Paralympic Games in Paris. The Canadian women's team will also participate in a last-chance qualifier after losing to the United States in the Parapan American Games final last November. Canada's men won bronze in the same event. Canada returns to the field Saturday at noon ET to face France with live coverage available on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

