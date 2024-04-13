Roberto Cavalli dies at 83 after famous fashion career

Roberto Cavalli, the Italian fashion designer known for his glamorous designs and animal prints, has died, his company announced in a social media post on Friday.

Cavalli was 83 years old.

“It is with great sadness that today we say our last goodbyes to our founder Roberto Cavalli,” we can read on the Instagram post.

Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli attends his fashion show on June 10, 2013 in the Montenegrin coastal town of Budva. Savo Prelevic / AFP via Getty Images file

“From his humble beginnings in Florence, Roberto managed to become a globally recognized name, loved and respected by all. Naturally talented and creative, Roberto believed that everyone can discover and nurture the artist within themselves. Roberto's Legacy Cavalli will live on through his creativity, his love of nature and through his family whom he cherished,” we can read.

In the comments on the post, Fausto Puglisi, creative director of Roberto Cavalli since October 2020, and Sergio Azzolari, CEO of Roberto Cavalli, shared their thoughts on Cavalli's passing.

Dear Roberto, you may not be physically here with us anymore but I know I will always feel your spirit with me. It is the greatest honor of my career to work under your legacy and create for the brand you founded with such vision and style,” Puglisi said.

He added: “Rest in peace, you will be missed and loved so much that your name will live on, a beacon of inspiration to others, and especially to me.”

Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli on December 6, 2000 in his New York showroom. File Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images

Azzolari said the company “shares its condolences for the loss of Mr. Cavalli's family.”

“His legacy remains a constant source of inspiration,” Azzolari said.

The post included a slideshow of quotes from the famous designer.

Born in Florence on November 15, 1940 into a family of artists, Cavalli was orphaned by his father at just four years old, after he was killed in a Nazi roundup known as the Cavriglia massacre in 1944.

Cavalli became famous in the early 1970s for his animal prints and excessive, sexy style that remained his trademark throughout his long career.

After founding his own fashion house in the early 1970s, Cavalli quickly became an iconic brand, loved by celebrities like Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow and Beyoncé.

Cavalli patented a new printing method for leather and launched patchwork denim which was one of his trademarks at the Palazzo Pitti in Florence in 1972. He revolutionized jeans, creating a sandblasting technique to give the denim a distressed look and adding Lycra to jeans to make them sexier. , stretchable.

Cavalli frequently drew inspiration from the natural world, with animal prints and fish-scale sequins. The Cavalli woman ranged from hippie to elegant rocker, in diaphanous dresses that captivated the air, seductive beaded dresses or sexy skinny suits.

As his fashion house recalled Friday, Cavallis once explained his animal inspiration with a popular quote: I copy an animal's dress because I like to copy God. I think God is the most fantastic creator.

He retired from design around ten years ago, after selling 90% of the company to the private equity group Clessidra. The company is now controlled by Auriel Investment SA.

Don't call me a designer. My talent is rather to find what makes a fabric, a dress, a woman special, always thinking about fashion as if it were a dream of ready-to-wear, something ready to be worn, he writes in his autobiography Just Me, published in 2013.

He told The Associated Press in an interview that the woman he dressed was a woman who believed a lot in herself. A woman who knows how to show that she is strong but at the same time sweet and romantic.

Cavalli is survived by model Sandra Nilsson, who has been his partner since 2014, and six children. He became the father of his sixth child at the age of 82.