Discover Meghan Markle's dress at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge





Meghan Markle just kicked off the weekend wearing a dress with a cutout at the chest and it's not a style move you'd expect from a royal, even if she stepped away from her official duties . Meghan and her husband Prince Harry arrived at the Grand Champions Polo Club in Wellington, Florida ahead of the Royal Salute Polo Challenge. This is an annual event that raises funds for a cause close to Harry's heart, Sentebale. The organization, which the Duke founded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, works to “help African children affected by poverty, inequality and HIV/AIDS”, according to Peoplewho posted photos of Meghan's cream dress. The Heidi Merrick dress featured a crisscross halter-style bodice that created a midriff cutout and a wide cummerbund belt, as well as a mid-length A-line skirt with thick box pleats. She finished the look with vintage Chanel earrings, a Valentino bag and Aquazzura shoes. Attendees also shared video clips of the Sussexes during the event. Meghan has attended the event several times, including in 2018 when it was held in Windsor. The Florida polo match, which also included an appearance by Harry's pal Nacho Figueras, comes just a day after the Sussexes announced that Archewell Productions would team up with Netflix for a pair of new shows, including one centered about polo and the event itself. which the duo attended today. Filming for the series took place during the event,Peopleconfirmed. Harry and Meghan are expected to be credited as executive producers of the series, but will not star in it, although the publication says they will likely appear via a cameo or two. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

“Known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, the series will pull back the curtain on the courage and passion of sport, capturing the players and everything it takes to compete at the highest level,” a release about the project shared at come. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Figueras met Harry at a charity match to benefit Sentebale in 2007 and the two hit it off immediately. The model and polo pro said previously People this immediately noticed Harry's passion for the sport. “From day one, I saw how committed he was to his charity,” Figueras said. “Fifteen years later, I went to Lesotho with him several times and saw what great work the association does and how important it is for many children, how committed he is, to how much he really cares about this.”

