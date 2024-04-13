Fashion
Rodolph earns New Mexico State's 600th victory in dramatic fashion
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico Friday was one of the great nights in Aggie Softball history. Down to his final out, NM State stayed alive through four straight at-bats, sealing the victory with a three-run home run from the senior. Riley Carley. The Aggies entered the bottom of the seventh inning trailing 6-5, but scored four times in the half to earn their second win of the season. With the win, NM State improved to 8-5 in CUSA play and 22-17 overall.
HOW DID IT HAPPEN
After Desirae Spearman put the FIU hitters in order in the top half of the first, the NM State offense struck first as Desianna Patmon rolled a hard-hit ball down the middle of the infield to score Jillian Taylor from the first.
FIU finally got on the board in the second inning as a pair of singles drove in two runs to put the Panthers ahead 2-1. The Aggie answer came in the third inning with help from the FIU defense as two errors helped push ahead. Jayleen Burton around the bases. After tying the score at two points, NM State took the lead on a base hit Devin Elam which allowed Taylor to score for the second time in the match.
After a scoreless fourth, a trio of Panther singles to start the fifth tied the game at three. Then, with two outs, FIU took a 5-3 lead thanks to a missed third strike combined with an error. However, after much protest from the Aggie dugout and conversations between the three umpires, the play would be called to end the inning and leave the score at 3-3 with the Aggie bats returning to home plate.
Taylor then continued to impact the game by hitting the biggest hit of the night by launching a two-run home run to left field to turn the tide and give the Aggies a 5-3 lead.
FIU responded with three unanswered runs, including two runs in the top of the seventh. The Panthers were down to their last drive while still trailing by one when a bases-loaded single tied the game. The very next at-bat then gave the Panthers a one-run advantage to give the Aggies the need for a special seventh inning.
NM State quickly found itself down to its last out and no runners on board when Desirae Spearman And Desianna Patmon earned back-to-back walks to give the Aggies some life. Devin Elam then tied the game with a single to right field. With a draw and some pressure released, Riley Carley finished the game strong with a three-run home run to left center.
NUMBERS TO NOTE
- This victory marks the head coach's 600th victory Kathy Rodolphe. Including Friday night, Coach Rodolph now holds a record of 600-522 at NM State and 793-617 over his entire career.
- With its 22nd win of the season, NM State has already surpassed its season total from the previous year (21).
- Jillian Taylor notched his fifth home run of the season while Devin Elam hit his fourth home run of the year.
- Taylor also recorded his 10th multi-hit game and sixth multi-RBI game. With three points scored, Jillian Taylor tied the Aggies' single-season record for the 2024 season.
- With three hits, Devin Elam had his seventh multi-hit game of the season and his fourth with three or more hits. It was also the sixth time Elam had multiple RBIs this year.
- In the same way, Jayleen Burton won his fifth multi-hit game of the season.
Senior infielder Riley Carleyon his state of mind before his last fight: “I looked at Devin [Elam] and I thought “there is no one I trust more in this situation”. I knew she was going to be able to get through this. When I went up, I knew I couldn't think too much about it. I had to go in with a positive mindset. I just felt like there was no doubt in my mind that we were winning this game.
Senior infielder Riley Carleyon emotions by rounding the bases: “Out of the corner of my eye, I saw my whole team running away and I just heard all the fans cheering. I still get chills talking about it right now. The second I hit home plate, I couldn't see. My teammates”
Second year outfielder Devin Elamon his last at-bat and the victory: “At first I was trying to hit a home run and make the moment too big. Once I talked to Coach Heifner, she told me to just focus on getting on base and doing what I do better. Then with Riley, I was so excited for her. It was great to experience that moment with her and the team.”
FOLLOWING
The Aggies and Panthers will meet tomorrow midway through the three-game series. NM State will look to pick up another series win and improve to 5-1 in Saturday's CUSA games. The Crimson & White's second matchup with FIU will be streamed live on ESPN+ and available to watch via nmstatestats.com.
For complete coverage of NM State Softball during the 2024 season, visit NMStateSports.com, the official home of the Aggies and follow the Aggies on Facebook (NM State Softball), Twitter (@NMStateSoftball) and Instagram (@NMStateSoftball).
##State of New Mexico##
|
