Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli dies aged 83 | World News





Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, known for his flamboyant and glamorous style, has died at the age of 83. “The Roberto Cavalli Company shares its condolences for the loss of Mr. Cavalli’s family,” CEO Sergio Azzolari said on Instagram. Cavalli, who founded his brand in the early 1970s, died at his home in Florence, Italian news agency ANSA reported. He had been ill for some time and his health had deteriorated considerably in recent days, the statement added. Cavalli was known for his animal print designs and stars who wore his designs included Brigitte Bardot, Sophia Loren, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift. In 2010, he was photographed alongside Jennifer Lopez wearing one of his leopard print dresses on the red carpet at the World Music Awards. Picture:

Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West wore a Roberto Cavalli creation to the 2015 Met Gala in New York. Photo: Rex/Startraks/Shutterstock



He used bright colors and patchwork effects in his designs, wore tinted glasses and smoked a cigar. The company he founded sells luxury clothing, handbags, shoes and perfumes. Cavalli's funeral will take place on Monday in Florence, Italian media reported. “It is with great sadness that today we say our final goodbyes to our founder Roberto Cavalli,” the company said on Instagram. Picture:

Photo: Cover images/AP



“From his humble beginnings in Florence, Roberto has managed to become a globally recognized name, loved and respected by all. “Naturally talented and creative, Roberto believed that everyone could discover and nurture the artist within them. Roberto Cavalli's legacy will live on through his creativity, his love of nature and through his cherished family.” American actress Zendaya wore a Cavalli creation to the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in Los Angeles last month. Picture:

Zendaya wore Cavalli to the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in Los Angeles in March. Photo: AP



In a post shared by the Armani account on respect for him: Roberto was a true artist, wild and wonderful in his use of prints, capable of transforming fantasy into seductive clothing. “I learned with great sadness of his death: his Tuscan verve will be greatly missed.” Picture:

Naomi Campbell wearing a Roberto Cavalli creation during Milan fashion week in 2012. Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni



American singer and actress Jennifer Hudson wrote on X: “Roberto Cavalli has always been one of my favorite designers. A true artist in every sense of the word! “He made the world a more beautiful place and we will miss him dearly. May he rest in peace!” He is survived by his six children and his partner Sandra Bergman Nilsson.

