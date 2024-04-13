Chriselle Lim, owner of Phlur, shares her beauty must-haves





A former celebrity stylist, Chriselle Lim started his blog The Chriselle Postman in 2011 to share behind-the-scenes fashion and beauty tips. Fast forward 13 years and Limis is not only a mother of two, but a content creation juggernaut with 1.5 million followers on Instagram2.5 million on Tic Tac and more than 700,000 on Youtube. Since the beginning of her career, it has always been Lims' personal style that has propelled her forward, making her a true tastemaker and the ideal person to reinvent the perfume brand. Flur when it was relaunched a few years ago. As owner and creative director of Phlur, Lim told CNN Underscored that she is very focused on the brand and introducing more scents and categories for 2024. Smell is such a personal experience, says Lim. When you find a scent that matches your mood, it can activate many different elements internally to inspire and excite. It can change your mood and energy. When your scent is on point, you can conquer anything. Long present on film sets and catwalks, the OG influencer is a veritable treasure trove of trade secrets. The best beauty advice I've received is to focus on taking care of your skin internally and externally, she says. Internally, understanding what your body can handle and what it can't handle. I took a blood test to find out and since then my skin and body have never felt better. And, of course, outside, always moisturizing and wearing sunscreen. As for how she relaxes at the end of a long day? I put my phone away, read a book, light a candle and try to fall asleep by 10 p.m., she says. Good sleep is everything. Below, check out eight of Lims' essential products, which range from her daily body wash to the best mascara she's ever used. You heard it here for the first time, friends. The GXVE mascara is one of the best mascaras I've ever used, says Lim. It gives me a false lash look even when I have the shortest lashes. I love it so much, and it's also waterproof, so it lasts all day and never smudges! It's my daily appointment. Available in standard and mini travel sizes, this ultra-black mascara lengthens, lifts and gives lashes a fuller appearance. @reaganbaylee I haven't used anything else since I got this #gxvebeauty #mascara #mascarareview original sound – Audrey Light therapy masks are having a moment, and this one from Therabody is Lims' favorite. This LED mask is unlike any other on the market, she says. It's truly one of a kind because it also has vibrational therapy to relieve tension. Lim, who likes to use the mask before bed, says its vibrations and light put her to sleep instantly. She also notes that you can easily work and read a book through the mask. Offering three light level options: full-face red light, red light plus infrared, and blue light with added vibration therapy, the mask aims to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while improving skin firmness , facial contour and relaxation. skin. Read our review Choosing a favorite Phlur product is like choosing a favorite child's book: impossible! I love Phlurs shower gels Not your baby, Private Apricot, Mandarin boy And Someone wooden. They'll instantly improve your shower experience, she says. After showering, Lim likes to moisturize his body with accompanying lotion. This is a great way to layer scents. Phlurs body lotion really takes your whole morning/night routine to the next level, she says. It just puts you in a sort of elevated mood, and you feel good all day emotionally and also about yourself! Known for producing a rich lather, Phlurs body washes are sulfate-free and packed with vitamins, seawater, glycerin and an algae complex for smooth, hydrated skin. Lim is loved for her high fashion choices, but when it comes to good old denim, her choice is surprisingly affordable. I love Gap denim, she says. It's easy and it fits so well. I always come back to my Gap denim! My favorite is the Stride Wide-Leg jean. I like both high and low waists [options]. This five-pocket style is fitted at the waist and hips and has a relaxed, wide leg. The market is flooded with lip products and navigating the sea of ​​options can be overwhelming, which is exactly why we're here for Lims' (very specific!) recommendation. Charlotte Tilbury Lip Pencil in Nude Pink is the perfect everyday lip color, she says. It goes well with the [coordinating Pillow Talk] lip gloss. This is my favorite combination. Long-lasting and waterproof, Charlotte Tilbury liner is perfect for defining lips, while the glossy collagen and super peptide lip formula works to produce glossy, fuller lips. Another secret to Lim's flawless skin? This cleansing oil. Shu Umera Cleansing Oil is hands down the best cleansing oil on the market, she says. I've also been using this product for years, every night before my cleanser; It's so effective that I never break out. Before it was available here in the US, I was going to Asia just to get it! Boasting over 1,300 5-star reviews on the Shu Uemura website, the oils' effectiveness is attributed to eight oils derived from ancient Chinese medicine, all of which work not only to remove makeup and cleanse the skin, but also to leave softer and smoother. This is the serum I use regularly every day, says Lim. I have oily skin and tend to break out easily, but this really kept my oily sebum production in check and never dried me out. Also a favorite of model Brooks Nader, the serum works to visibly even skin tone and diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. While it's certainly a splurge, Lims' top boot pick is also a cult favorite. The Stuart Weitzman 5050 boot is a classic, she says. I love how it looks under dresses and skirts for a sexier look! It's comfortable too. My go-to every year. Available in leather and suede and in multiple widths, the 5050 has a low heel and an above-the-knee upper, making it both bold and comfortable.

