Saskatchewan. advocates hope red dress alert proposal becomes reality
Last year, Gaza MPs unanimously supported his motion declaring the deaths and disappearances of Indigenous women and girls a Canada-wide emergency. The motion also called for funding for a new alert system similar to those that exist for missing children and elderly people.
Today, MPs are discussing with experts and stakeholders how to implement such a system across the country.
This is a long overdue initiative, according to Lori Campbell, associate vice-president of indigenous engagement at the University of Regina.
The Montreal Lake Cree Nation member said Indigenous women have, historically and currently, been mistreated and underestimated across the country and hopes discussions around the Red Dress Alert system will change that narrative.
We found with Amber Alerts that 80 percent of the children who were victims of the Amber Alert were located, she said. The longer it takes to disseminate the information, the more difficult and unlikely it will be to be able to locate them and return them home safely.
A 2019 report from a national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls found that willful rights violations were at the heart of violence against Indigenous women, girls and gender diverse people.
The final report resulted in 231 calls for justice to governments, social service providers, industry and Canadians, but relatively little progress has been made so far, particularly on the federal side.
Michelle LeClair, vice-president of the Metis Nation Saskatchewan (MN-S), said governments have not taken these calls to action seriously.
I think the alert system is great, but it also adds to the conversation that needs to be had over and over again about the safety of our Indigenous women, she said. The general citizen must be concerned about the number of missing women, the number of our women who are murdered and they have not really responded in any meaningful way to this problem.
Between 2009 and 2021, the homicide rate among Indigenous women and girls was six times higher than among their non-Indigenous counterparts, Statistics Canada concluded in a report released last year.
This report also finds that homicides involving Indigenous women and girls are less likely to result in the most serious murder charges than cases in which the victims were non-Indigenous.
Another Saskatchewan advocate for the Red Dress Alert system is Krista Fox of North Battleford.
This is something I have advocated for for years, she said in a statement to Mr. NOW. I am a strong advocate for MMIP (Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples) and have been expressing concerns about an alert for some time.
In 2022, Fox traveled across Canada on foot to raise awareness about the plight of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG).
Fox marched to bring attention to the crisis facing all MMIW in Canada and to raise awareness about the disappearance of a North Battleford woman. Ashley Morinwho went missing in July 2018. RCMP believe Morin, a 31-year-old woman from the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, was the victim of a homicide.
Other North American jurisdictions already have similar alert systems, including Washington State's Missing Indigenous Persons System, which coexists with the existing Amber Alert and Silver Alert programs.
In Canada, there are warning systems for each First Nation, including the Cree Nation from James Smith who launched his system earlier this year.
The new feature can be found on the Talking Stick app, which is an anonymous chat app developed by the company in partnership with the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN).
The app is designed to allow First Nations leaders to issue emergency alerts regarding missing persons, public safety emergencies or natural disasters.
Nova Scotia Mikmaq Union has a similar system for its member First Nations while Indigenous alert, a website providing details about extinct indigenous people has been around for some time. As of early March, the website listed more than 340 missing Indigenous women, girls, boys and men, many of them on the Prairies.
Although the Métis Nation does not have its own system, LeClair pointed out that once a citizen goes missing, the information is quickly posted on social media and shared by thousands of people.
While the news about the potential alert system is good for Campbell, she wants to make sure it's implemented correctly.
Good intentions can sometimes cause unintended harm and I think this is another case where we also need to ensure that it is Indigenous-led so that Indigenous people have confidence in the company and feel that it is This is a positive resource for them because we haven't had a lot of trust and historically there are reasons for that.
LeClair added that the Red Dress Alert should follow the same criteria as the Amber Alert which is issued if a child is considered to be in serious danger, something she said every Indigenous woman faces.
“We are still in grave danger because we are simply indigenous and I really hope that if we have a warning system it will be implemented in a meaningful and effective way,” she said.
Gazans' red dress alert proposal is under review by the House of Commons Committee on the Status of Women, which has already heard testimony from several experts calling for the initiative to be led by indigenous.
Such a model, they say, would alleviate the problem of police inaction, as well as red tape, to better ensure that members of the public are informed of a disappearance quickly and efficiently.
-With files from Angela Brown and The Canadian Press
