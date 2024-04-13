Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli has died at 83, his company says | Ap Lifestyles

ROME (AP) Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalliknown for his flamboyant, glamorous style and textile innovations, has died at age 83, his company announced Friday.
Dear Roberto, you may no longer be physically here with us, but I know I will always feel your spirit with me, wrote Fausto Puglisi, creative director at Roberto Cavalli since October 2020, in an Instagram post.
Rest in peace, you will be missed and you are so loved that your name will live on, a source of inspiration for others, and especially for me, Puglisi added.
Born in Florence on November 15, 1940 into a family of artists, Cavalli was orphaned by his father at just four years old, after he was killed in a Nazi roundup known as the Cavriglia massacre in 1944.
Cavalli became famous in the early 1970s for his animal prints and excessive, sexy style that remained his trademark throughout his long career.
It is with deep regret and great sadness that Maison Roberto Cavalli participates in the death of its founder Roberto Cavalli, his company said in a press release. From his humble beginnings in Florence, Roberto has managed to become a globally recognized name, loved and respected by all. (His) legacy will live on through his creativity, his love of nature and through his cherished family.”
After founding his own fashion house in the early 1970s, Cavalli quickly became an iconic brand, loved by celebrities like Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow and Beyoncé.
Cavalli patented a new printing method for leather and launched patchwork denim which was one of his trademarks at the Palazzo Pitti in Florence in 1972. He revolutionized jeans, creating a sandblasting technique to give the denim a distressed look and adding Lycra to jeans to make them sexier. , stretchable.
Cavalli frequently drew inspiration from the natural world, with animal prints and fish-scale sequins. The Cavalli woman ranged from hippie to elegant rocker, in diaphanous dresses that captivated the air, seductive beaded dresses or sexy skinny suits.
As his fashion house recalled Friday, Cavallis once explained his animal inspiration with a popular quote: I copy an animal's dress because I like to copy God. I think God is the most fantastic creator.
He retired from design around ten years ago, after selling 90% of the company to the private equity group Clessidra. The company is now controlled by Auriel Investment SA.
Don't call me a designer. My talent is rather to find what makes a fabric, a dress, a woman special, always thinking about fashion as if it were a dream of ready-to-wear, something ready to be worn, he writes in his autobiography Just Me, published in 2013.
He told The Associated Press in an interview that the woman he dressed was a woman who believed a lot in herself. A woman who knows how to show that she is strong but at the same time sweet and romantic.
Cavalli is survived by model Sandra Nilsson, who has been his partner since 2014, and six children. He became the father of his sixth child at the age of 82.