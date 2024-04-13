President-designate Jonathan Alger welcomed in traditional AU manner: protest

Visit The Eagle YouTube channel to watch a short film video about this article.

American University's new president, Jonathan Alger, quickly heard about the schools. rich history protests as students demonstrated inside and outside a welcome reception at the Katzen Arts Center on Wednesday, calling for it to rescind a ban on indoor protests announcement in January.

It was a busy event: University leaders welcomed the new president, student government leaders handed him a letter with a list of demands, and protesters marched through the venue holding signs detailing the rich history of protest of the AU.

A stable and experienced leader

Board of Trustees President Gina Adams and other university leaders welcomed Alger in his first official appearance on campus.

Algiers, president of James Madison University for 12 years, who to resume by President Sylvia Burwell on July 1, told community members in a speech that he was excited to return to Washington, where he met his wife Mary Ann, and lead the AU.

I have admired AU for many years, and over the last few months in particular, I have learned more stories of truly impressive students, faculty, staff and alumni, Alger said in his speech. These stories and learning about your accomplishments and accolades have truly put the institution front and center for me during this process.

Scott Talan, an assistant professor of public relations and strategic communications who teaches a course on public speaking, gave Algiers' speech an A-minus.

It wasn't a perfect speech, Talan told The Eagle. He's an A, but an A-minus, and the biggest flaw would be not telling us a story he heard about someone at AU.

Talan said the speech showed a stable and experienced leader who will hopefully also listen and learn in the future. But someone who, after 12 years at JMU and other universities, is ready to make a change.

Meg Norten, a freshman in the College of Arts and Sciences, attended the reception and said she was excited about the new president.

He was very passionate about community engagement; That’s something I really took away from his speech,” Norten said. We were a very active campus, and that was part of the reason the protest happened in the first place.

Algiers faces many serious challenges as it joins the AU, such as A deficit of 33 million dollars And budget cuts .

There are many serious things that the new President Algiers will have to examine, address and hopefully attack, Talan said.

We won't stop. Change cannot wait.

An hour before the reception began, the UA student government wrote in an email to students that it was holding a silent protest during the event to challenge the university's ban on indoor protests. on January 25.

The protest took place two days after the campus chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine announced that the university had placed them. on disciplinary probation for a silent demonstration which took place at the School of International Service and the Mary Graydon Center February 8 .

As the reception wound down in the Katzen Rotunda, SG members and other unaffiliated students took a similar approach: They entered the building near the AU museum and walked to an elevator at side of the rotunda. Most of the students participating in the protest wore masks to conceal their identities.

After some participants left the building, protesters marched silently down the main hallway upstairs. They stood for a few moments on the balcony overlooking the reception area, displaying signs calling for the university to be banned and showing students a long history of activism on campus.

The student government tried to find ways to combat [the protest ban] for a while, said Laina Pond, a freshman in the School of Public Affairs and a senator-at-large, but nothing seemed to work.

The next step was protest, Pond, who participated in the demonstration, told The Eagle. It was the best way to be heard.

It's hard enough to be labeled as a student to try to get to the admin and say hey I'm a student when they hear a student they automatically don't want to hear. [you] but if you stand outside with a sign, it's very hard for them to ignore it, Pond said.

Hannah Hajdu, a freshman at SPA and chair of the Accessibility, Transparency and Accountability Committee in the Undergraduate Student Senate, echoed Pond’s comments.

“I feel like this is the most direct and, honestly, the most traditional way for American students to share their opinions with the administration,” Hajdu said. And I mean, the only way we could respond to a protest ban was to protest.

After about half an hour inside, the protesters remained for another thirty minutes outside Katzen's main entrance, silently holding up their signs.

Jackie Toth, a 2015 SIS alumna and event attendee, said the recent ban on protests goes against UA's history of student activism.

I think American college students have always had a spirit of activism that is an asset, Toth said. And so to see him silenced like that is really frustrating as a former student.

Some attendees at the event showed support for the protesters.

There was a former student[a] who took a photo of us and said, “I was doing this in the 90s for South Africa protesting apartheid. And she told me: Keep going, keep doing that, said Sia Patel, a sophomore in the School of Communication and director of communications for SG Secretaries for Student Health and Safety.

Protesters strongly supported the alumna, Patel said, because it shows this is not new.

Several protesters told The Eagle they felt hostility from AU Police Department administrators and officers during the event.

AUPD officers are trained in de-escalation and interact professionally with community members to support safety, Vice President and Director of Communications Matt Bennett said in a statement to The Eagle.

Community members with a particular concern about AUPD officers can submit complaints Bennett said.

Pond said SG delivered a letter to President Algiers during the protest asking him to reverse the new policies.

Pond said SG decided to write a letter in Algiers because technically, since the existence of student government, the administrator is not obligated to listen to us, but a letter written alongside the protest would be hard to ignore.

The letter calls on Algiers to lift the ban on indoor demonstrations and actions limiting posters, noting that these [policies do] does not promote students’ safety or sense of belonging.

We can't think of a better way to introduce you to the student body than by highlighting the critical role student activism and expression play in creating our campus culture, SG wrote in its letter.

The letter also highlights student protests on campus over the past several decades, concluding that when America's university has needed change, student protest has been at the center of progress.

For these reasons, we hope that in welcoming you, future University President Jonathan Alger, to American University, you will work alongside students to honor our long history of student activism by rescinding this policy. letter.

There should be an answer, and I think [Alger] knows it, says Patel. Whatever her decision, it will set the tone for the duration of her stay at AU.

Patel said she understands that internal politics can contribute to Algiers' response to students' concerns.

As president, you have an obligation to serve the students and faculty here, not the board of trustees. [of Trustees]. They don't experience what it means to be on campus, Patel said. How come they can make decisions about what we can say, what we can't say, where we can say it and where we can't say it, when were they on the campus?

Pond also said she hoped Algiers would reverse the ban on protests.

“In his first few weeks as president, if he ignores that, I think it would reflect very poorly on him, and I hope he recognizes that and recognizes that at the University American, we really like to protest,” she said. We won't stop. Change cannot wait.

This article was edited by Kathryn Squyres, Tyler Davis and Abigail Turner. Edited by Luna Jinks, Isabelle Kravis, Olivia Citarella and Ariana Kavoossi.