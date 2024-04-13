Nicola Coughlan's 'Bridgerton' Dress Discreetly References Penelope Featherington





Nicola Coughlan's Heart of Gold is more than just a metaphor. Yesterday, Coughlan embodied golden glamor at a The Bridgerton Chronicles press event, wearing a look that so subtly referenced her beloved character Penelope Featherington. Coughlan sported a personalized number from the jewelry brand Sentences. Her look included a knee-length satin skirt and elongated opera gloves that flowed down from her shoulders. But most of the attention was left to the actress' golden corset which blended into her figure like pure liquid gold. If you look closely enough, the upper part of her bustier was engraved with the outline of a human heart. According to Coughlan's stylist, Aimee Croysdill, this detail is an homage to Featherington's journey with love and heartbreak in the upcoming third season. For all that's been said about thematic dressing on the red carpet, basically actors cosplaying their characters, IRLCoughlan's interpretation here is less on the nose, more if you know, you know. From there, the Irish actress paired her sculptural dress with a matching gold necklace and towering satin heels. The glamor was kept simple with tousled blonde waves, smoky eyeshadow and dewy skin. Coughlan was joined by her The Bridgerton Chronicles Polin's co-star and love interest, Luke Newton during press. The Brit, who plays Colin Bridgerton, kept things simple with a white tank top, coat and Versace dress pants. Earlier this week, Netflix released the first feature film The Bridgerton Chronicles trailer for the third season of the series. This time, the series will focus on Colin Bridgerton (Newton) and his relationship with Penelope Featherington (Coughlan). The end of Penelope's friendship with Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie), after Eloise learns of Penelope's double life as Lady Whistledown in season two, will also feature in the plot. Luke and I read the books at the beginning of season 1, and it was funny for us, Coughlan said of her character's love story with Colin in the upcoming season. We thought, Imagine if we had to kiss and do that. And then season 3 happened and we were like, Oh my God, and then it's like he's my friend. I have to kiss my friend. She continued: And you can't pretend to kiss someone, you have to really kiss them. It's spicy. There are a lot of things from the books that fans have come to expect that have been incorporated into the series.

