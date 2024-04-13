Fashion
12 long dresses for spring under $100
As the weather warms up, we get closer to my favorite season: maxi dress season. This style stole my heart several years ago when I realized that a longer hemline would alleviate my fears of the wind blowing my skirt, and since then I've never looked back. Over the years, I've also learned that maxi dresses are practically made for traveling since they allow freedom of movement during sightseeing excursions. So every spring I start looking for my new favorite.
Below, I've rounded up the 12 maxi dresses I'm eyeing this spring from retailers like Madewell, Everlane, Abercrombie and more. Some I already own (and I can attest to their unparalleled comfort), and others I simply covet, but all displays a price less than $100. Go ahead, treat yourself.
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
I bought this dress last summer on a whim, and it quickly became my favorite piece to wear everywhere, from my birthday picnic in Central Park to sightseeing along the coast of Portugal. The tiered design moves and flows with every step, never leaving me feeling restricted or confined by too-tight material, while the ultra-soft fabric is comfortable enough to wear on warmer days (without sweating through it). ). The pockets on the side of the dress may seem like an obvious highlight, but being on the shorter side in height, I was pleased to find that it also features adjustable straps which alone ensure that I don't trip over the fabric that collects at my feet. .
Well-being linen dress The Group by Babaton
A new addition to my wardrobe for spring, this white maxi dress gives Solicitude without the horror, and I can't wait to pack it for an upcoming bachelorette party at the end of the month. Flowy, relaxed materials are great for traveling because they look effortlessly beautiful without restricting movement, and this linen dress is ready to be the piece of the season in terms of comfort and versatility. The scooped back of this dress is a stunning touch on an otherwise simple piece, and with three shades to choose from (I opted for blue), you can't go wrong.
Anrabess Women's Casual Loose Maxi Dress with Pockets
The right maxi dress can take you from a day of sightseeing to a nice dinner out on the town without ever needing to change, and this stunning floral option from Anrabess does just that. The simple, loose design provides all-day comfort, while a side slit ensures the skirt will never trip you up when you go hiking. A blend of rayon, polyester, and spandex ensures the dress is breathable and stretchy, while resisting wrinkles no matter how long it's packed in your suitcase.
Madewell Ribbed Knit Sleeveless Maxi Dress
The beauty of this maxi dress from Madewell is that it has the ideal shape to wear alone or under a cardigan or button-down shirt, confirming that it will be a versatile and often sought-after addition to your wardrobe this spring. A best-seller on the site, the gorgeous lavender shade is currently on sale for $56, making now the perfect time to go ahead and secure your warm-weather outfits. The flattering shape will easily hug your every curve, while a blend of polyester and spandex makes it the wrinkle-free travel dress of your dreams.
Madewell Lightestpun Wrap Long Shirt Dress
This ultra lightweight shirt dress may look like a basic maxi at first glance, but it can also double as your new favorite beach cover-up during the warmer months, bringing elegance to the seaside. Crafted from premium cotton high quality, this floor length maxi dress features a slight collar, short puff sleeves and button front that add stunning detail to this timeless piece. Even if you don't have a trip to the Amalfi Coast or a Greek island on the horizon, it's safe to say this dress will make any destination feel luxurious.
Prettygarden Women's Bohemian Maxi Dress
If you're looking up the perfect spring dress in the dictionary, don't be surprised if this dress is the first image to pop up. Featuring a wrap fastening and a lightweight ruffled skirt, this bohemian number is a dream to wear when you're running a quick errand, heading out for a walk, or even meeting a friend for a nice lunch. This maxi dress can be dressed up or down depending on the shoes you choose (you can't go wrong with these timeless sneakers from Cariuma), and a blend of polyester and spandex means it'll look great while still wrinkle resistant. Having earned over 6,900 five-star ratings on Amazon, it's safe to say this will be one of the favorites in your wardrobe this season.
Everlane V-neck satin maxi dress
Everlane never fails to create the most timeless pieces for every season, and as proof, the Satin V-Neck Maxi Dress immediately caught my eye when I spotted it on the site. A puffy skirt adds visual interest to this basic black sheath, while the neckline shows a hint of collarbone without being too revealing. Whether you choose to wear it with an oversized denim jacket or a more tailored cardigan, you're sure to wear plenty of this gorgeous dress this spring and summer and it's even currently on sale for 60% off.
Everlane – Hammered satin slip dress
This satin slip dress will help you achieve a slightly more sensual nighttime look, while taking up little space in your suitcase. The minimalist design is ideal for travelers looking to fill their wardrobe with easy, breezy basics, but the dress can also be jazzed up with a pair of heels and an oversized blazer for a night out on the town. Not to mention, a 60% discount brings the price down to just $47 for a limited time, with sizes ranging from 00 to 16.
ASTR the Label Puff Sleeve Tie Back Midi Dress
A wide open back and gorgeous ruffled skirt are just two of the reasons I can't get enough of this perfect spring dress, and I'm pretty sure it was designed for frolicking in a European meadow, a fantasy that I hope I can achieve it. season. Delicate puff sleeves are a charming touch on this spring essential, and the timeless cream hue is even on sale for 25% off right now, making it easier than ever to justify expanding your wardrobe seasonal. It certainly helps that the dress earned an impressive 4.4-star rating at Nordstrom, with even pregnant customers talking about the design's comfort and flattering fit.
Max Studio London tiered smocked maxi dress
This ethereal smocked maxi dress from Nordstrom Rack is currently on sale for a staggering 68% off, and thanks to its slightly stretchy cotton design and lined interior, it's poised to become one of the most wearable items in your wardrobe for the months to come. Whether you're going to brunch, the beach, or a walking tour of a new city, this dress can do it all and yes, it even has pockets.
Abercrombie Lounge Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
If you're looking for something a little more fitted, this long sleeve dress from Abercrombie will do the trick while still maintaining the comfort essential to any item you pack for your travels. The arm coverage this dress offers makes it well-suited for unpredictable spring temperatures (and even for keeping you warm in an air-conditioned restaurant), and the classic shape and solid color make it easy to dress up with strappy heels . or with sneakers, which demonstrates its versatility. Right now, the dress is even on clearance for just $27, so you'll have to act fast before it's gone for good.
Abercrombie long trapeze dress
Your vacation packing list for spring won't be complete without adding this maxi dress to your suitcase, especially when you consider the bold pattern, high-quality cotton fabric, and $70 sale price. Adjustable straps make this dress well-suited for a wide variety of travelers, and it even comes in sizes small, regular, and large so you can get the perfect fit no matter your size. Your next picnic in the park, day of exploring, or morning of errands will reach new heights with this piece hanging in your closet within reach. Now prepare yourself for the compliments that await you.
|
