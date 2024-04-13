Fashion
Delaware Boutique Prom Season Trend Show
It's prom season, and across the state and beyond, high schoolers have flocked to clothing stores in search of the perfect fit.
One of these clothing stores is Cecile Boutique in Newark, home to hundreds of dresses ranging from glitz and glamor to simple and elegant.
Social media platforms like TikTok have heavily influenced clothing trends, but some still choose to go their own way.
Reghan Voigt, who has worked at the store for three seasons, said simplicity seems to be in the spotlight this year.
“It’s changed a lot from the typical prom that you think of,” Voigt said. “It’s definitely more of the past.”
The words she used to describe this season were simple, fitted and floral.
Shana Williams, owner of Cecile Boutique, mentioned similar trends and said prom dress shoppers adhere to similar vibes depending on what school they're from or what class they're in.
Guide to the 2024 ball:Welcome to the 2024 prom season in Delaware
Smyrna is one example, where students typically opt for more extravagant dresses, she said. “They’re going to want a little more,” Williams said.
For grade levels, Williams said sophomores tend not to want to stand out as much, while seniors take the opportunity to shine.
“As far as trends go, extravagant has become even more extravagant and more expensive,” Williams said. “Prices have also increased, not only with the trends and times, but also with the economy.”
Williams estimates the price range for prom dresses for the boutique to be between $325 and $1,200.
The colors many are reaching for this season are bright oranges, lime greens and pinks, which Williams attributes to the movie “Barbie,” which premiered last summer.
“Even if they’re wearing a plain dress with nothing on it, they’re OK with going for that bright, full color,” she said.
Some of the other trends Williams mentioned for 2024 were exposed, Met Gala-style and tight corsets, but also, on the opposite end of the spectrum, lace and ballgowns, which were all the rage last year.
A parent at the store, Jamie Pastusak, brought her daughter, Katie Knapp, for her prom dress. Knapp attends Parkside High School in Salisbury, Maryland, and the family drove two hours to Newark to find the dress.
“Most girls like to look online first, then shop, or depending on TikTok, what's there or what's not,” Pastusak said. “I think social media definitely determines what you're looking for.”
Pastusak, who spoke on behalf of Knapp as she tried on a prom dress, said she wanted something unique.
“When I went to school, they just looked like the same colors, you had the same style,” Pastusak said. “Now there are different opportunities.”
Cristique Duvall, another high school student shopping for her dress, said the choosing process was stressful, but it was a special moment.
“It was a really fun experience for my family watching me,” said Duvall, who attends Bel Air High School in Maryland. His whole family joined him on the shopping trip.
Her mother, Celestine Duvall, said budget didn't matter while shopping, as long as her daughter was happy.
“It all depends on what will help create lasting memories,” said Célestine Duvall.
