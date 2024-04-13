Fashion
Robert Cavalli, Italian fashion designer, dies at 83
Roberto Cavalli, whose clothes have been a red carpet staple for decades, has died, the company bearing the designer's name announced Friday. He was 83 years old.
Cavalli died Friday in Florence, Italy, where he was born and made his home. He had been ill for some time and his health had deteriorated in recent days, according to the Italian press agency. ANSA reported.
It is with great sadness that today we say our final goodbyes to our founder Robert Cavalli, the company said in a statement Friday. Instagram. From his humble beginnings in Florence, Roberto has managed to become a globally recognized name, loved and respected by all. Naturally talented and creative, Roberto believed that everyone could discover and nurture their inner artist. Roberto Cavalli's legacy will live on through his creativity, his love of nature and through his beloved family.
Beyonc, Zendaya, Lady Gaga, Ciara, Priyanka Chopra, Nicole Kidman, Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian and Rita Ora are among the celebrities who have worn Cavalli creations, preceded by Sophia Loren and Brigitte Bardot. Christina Aguilera and Jennifer Lopez have tapped him for their concert tour wardrobes, and Madonna was seen in an emerald green Cavalli three-piece suit in Miami later this week.
Cavalli, born November 15, 1940, launched his brand in the 1970s, first collaborating with others and then striking out on his own. He became known for his use of printed leather, with animal prints being a staple. I copy an animal's dress because I like to copy God, Cavalli said in a quote posted Friday to his company's Instagram stories. I think God is the most fantastic creator.
In 1995, he collaborated with Lycra to create the first stretch jean. He redesigned Playboys' famous Bunny costumes in 2005, put his name on a line for H&M in 2007 and created a limited-edition bottle of Diet Coke in 2008, according to Vogue. In 2011, its iconic leopard print and heavily gold stamp landed on a series of stationary exercise bikes.
The same year, he explained to Vogue that he was hesitant to retire. Well, sometimes I say when I'm completely tired but I feel a great responsibility towards my fans: what they expect from me, he said. They expect a lot, but at the same time fashion is part of my DNA. I could never live without it.
The designer eventually left his position as creative director of Roberto Cavalli SpA in 2013. He was married to Silvanella Giannoni from 1964 to 1974 and to Eva Marie Dringer from 1980 until their divorce in 2010. He dated Sandra Nilsson in from 2014 and welcomed a child with her in 2023. Cavalli had two children, Tommaso and Cristina, with his first wife and three Robert, Rachele and Daniele with his second.
Cavalli had a taste for Ferraris, big cigars and tailored shirts unbuttoned to expose his tanned torso, The world wrote Friday about the designer. He married a Miss Universe finalist, owned a purple helicopter and a Tuscan vineyard, and was on a first-name basis with Hollywood stars.
Sergio Azzolari, chief executive of Roberto Cavalli, said in a statement that the company shared its condolences for the loss of Mr. Cavalli's family. His legacy remains a constant source of inspiration.
Dear Roberto, you may no longer be physically here with us, but I know I will always feel your spirit with me, Fausto Puglisi, creative director at Cavalli since October 2020, said in a statement. It is the greatest honor of my career to work under your legacy and create for the brand you founded with such vision and style. Rest in peace, you will be missed and loved so much that your name will live on, a source of inspiration to others, and especially to me.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2024-04-12/roberto-cavalli-dead
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Robert Cavalli, Italian fashion designer, dies at 83
- Daily life is chaotic, escape it – L’Écurie
- Montana concludes spring football practices with a scrimmage
- Show website details on the right side of Google Serp – General – Forums
- Donald Trump silences his financial lawsuit, explained
- Cybersecurity Incident Shuts Down Some Swinomish Casino & Lodge Operations
- Memorial hosts fashion show | News, Sports, Jobs
- LASD to conduct bicycle and pedestrian safety operation in West Hollywood
- Harmeet Singh leads the US in the series series over Canada
- Constitution is Gita, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Bible and Quran for our government, PM Modi at Rajasthan rally
- Tuesday-Wednesday WFH reported in Jokowi
- CBS says its daytime show 'The Talk' will end in December after 15 seasons – The Daily Reporter