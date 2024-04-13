Robert Cavalli, Italian fashion designer, dies at 83

Roberto Cavalli, whose clothes have been a red carpet staple for decades, has died, the company bearing the designer's name announced Friday. He was 83 years old.

Cavalli died Friday in Florence, Italy, where he was born and made his home. He had been ill for some time and his health had deteriorated in recent days, according to the Italian press agency. ANSA reported.

It is with great sadness that today we say our final goodbyes to our founder Robert Cavalli, the company said in a statement Friday. Instagram. From his humble beginnings in Florence, Roberto has managed to become a globally recognized name, loved and respected by all. Naturally talented and creative, Roberto believed that everyone could discover and nurture their inner artist. Roberto Cavalli's legacy will live on through his creativity, his love of nature and through his beloved family.

Beyonc, Zendaya, Lady Gaga, Ciara, Priyanka Chopra, Nicole Kidman, Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian and Rita Ora are among the celebrities who have worn Cavalli creations, preceded by Sophia Loren and Brigitte Bardot. Christina Aguilera and Jennifer Lopez have tapped him for their concert tour wardrobes, and Madonna was seen in an emerald green Cavalli three-piece suit in Miami later this week.

Cavalli, born November 15, 1940, launched his brand in the 1970s, first collaborating with others and then striking out on his own. He became known for his use of printed leather, with animal prints being a staple. I copy an animal's dress because I like to copy God, Cavalli said in a quote posted Friday to his company's Instagram stories. I think God is the most fantastic creator.

In 1995, he collaborated with Lycra to create the first stretch jean. He redesigned Playboys' famous Bunny costumes in 2005, put his name on a line for H&M in 2007 and created a limited-edition bottle of Diet Coke in 2008, according to Vogue. In 2011, its iconic leopard print and heavily gold stamp landed on a series of stationary exercise bikes.

The same year, he explained to Vogue that he was hesitant to retire. Well, sometimes I say when I'm completely tired but I feel a great responsibility towards my fans: what they expect from me, he said. They expect a lot, but at the same time fashion is part of my DNA. I could never live without it.

The designer eventually left his position as creative director of Roberto Cavalli SpA in 2013. He was married to Silvanella Giannoni from 1964 to 1974 and to Eva Marie Dringer from 1980 until their divorce in 2010. He dated Sandra Nilsson in from 2014 and welcomed a child with her in 2023. Cavalli had two children, Tommaso and Cristina, with his first wife and three Robert, Rachele and Daniele with his second.

Cavalli had a taste for Ferraris, big cigars and tailored shirts unbuttoned to expose his tanned torso, The world wrote Friday about the designer. He married a Miss Universe finalist, owned a purple helicopter and a Tuscan vineyard, and was on a first-name basis with Hollywood stars.

Sergio Azzolari, chief executive of Roberto Cavalli, said in a statement that the company shared its condolences for the loss of Mr. Cavalli's family. His legacy remains a constant source of inspiration.

Dear Roberto, you may no longer be physically here with us, but I know I will always feel your spirit with me, Fausto Puglisi, creative director at Cavalli since October 2020, said in a statement. It is the greatest honor of my career to work under your legacy and create for the brand you founded with such vision and style. Rest in peace, you will be missed and loved so much that your name will live on, a source of inspiration to others, and especially to me.