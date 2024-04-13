Meghan Markle kicks off a new era of style with a white cutout dress





Last March, Meghan Markle hired stylist Jamie Mizrahi for a “Hollywood relaunch” — apparently tied to major career moves like the launch of her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and her upcoming Netflix projects. Less than a month later, the Duchess of Sussex is ready to reveal her new take on personal style. Spoiler: It's a bolder take on the clean, neutral dresses she's worn in the past. On Friday, April 12, Meghan Markle wore an ivory Heidi Merrick dress to cheer on Prince Harry at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in aid of Sentebale. (The former royal founded the charity, which supports African children affected by inequality, poverty and HIV/AIDS, with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006.) Markle's high neckline and pared-back palette reflected her outfits passed for public engagements, except for a large triangular cutout at the base of the bodice. Heidi Merrick Ginger Dress Heidi Merrick Santa Barbara Frame Markle's dress also had a structured, banded belt that flowed into a mid-length skirt. She coordinated the piece with oversized black square sunglasses, a second item from “California lifestyle brand” Heidi Merrick. Even though the skin glow was a style 180 for Markle's modest yet elegant wardrobe, her mix of accessories stayed true to looks from the past. She combined old staples (like a white Valentino bag and nude Aquazzura pumps) with vintage pieces (a pair of archival Chanel earrings). Meghan Markle had already worn her white, quilted Valentino bag to the 2022 Invictus Games in the Netherlands. (Image credit: Getty Images) Over the years, Meghan Markle has supported Prince Harry's polo matches with an array of summer dresses and spring suits from luxury and contemporary brands, but never in the form of a cutout dress. In 2018, she attended the same Sentebale benefit game in a denim dress by one of her favorite designers, Carolina Herrera. She also donned Aquazzura pumps for the occasion. Meghan Markle's outfit for the 2018 match was much more conservative, including a belted denim dress by Carolina Herrera, a J.Crew rattan clutch and Aquazzura pumps. (Image credit: Getty Images) Between March's announcement that Markle was exploring her style horizons and her participation in Friday's Polo Cup, the entrepreneur made a handful of surprise appearances. These looks shared the same reserved, refined approach she took to dressing for her life as a royal — and for her return to the United States — with a stable of designers her followers will recognize. For a March visit to Children's Hospital Los Angeles, Markle re-wore an Oscar de la Renta shirtdress with semi-sheer floral details. Speaking at the Kinsey Collection a few weeks prior, she draped a floral Carolina Herrera cape over her shoulders. (Very pretty, but not pushed to the limits yet.) Markle has worn plenty of ivory before, but her bolder silhouette could be the start of something new with Mizrahi. The fashion expert is known for creating distinct yet aspirational style identities for her clients, from understated luxury with The Row and Dior for Jennifer Lawrence to high glamor with Givenchy and Schiaparelli for Adele. Marie Claire email subscribers get insights on fashion and beauty trends, celebrity news, and more. Register here. At the very least, the duchess' look has a subtle connection to one of her upcoming projects. Heidi Merrick is a Los Angeles-based designer who channels an upscale yet relaxed lifestyle into clothing that reflects her upbringing in Santa Barbara, California. The vibe isn't too far off from that of Markle's Montecito-based American Riviera Orchard (based on the limited preview). It will take more public appearances for Markle and Mizrahi's vision to fully take shape. So far, the results have been delightfully unexpected. Shop little white dresses inspired by Meghan Markle's cutout halter moment below. Shop White Dresses Inspired by Meghan Markle J.Crew Seamed Flared Midi Dress Reformation Percy linen dress Alaïa – Cutout cotton backless dress Veronica Beard Kinny smocked cotton-blend midi dress Mango – Backless summer dress with ruffles

