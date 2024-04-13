Fashion designer Roberto Cavalli dies aged 83 | Entertainment

Roberto Cavalli has died at the age of 83.

The flamboyant fashion designer – best known for creating his eponymous fashion house in the 1970s – has died.

Fausto Puglisi, creative director of Roberto Cavalli since October 2020, said in a statement posted on Instagram: “Dear Roberto, you may no longer be physically here with us but I know I will always feel your spirit with me. the greatest honor of my career to work under your legacy and create for the brand you founded with such vision and style. Rest in peace, you will be missed and loved by so many that your name will live on , a beacon of inspiration for others, and especially for me. (sic)”

Sergio Azzolari, CEO of Roberto Cavalli, insisted that the designer's legacy will always be a “source of inspiration”.

He said: “The Roberto Cavalli Company shares its condolences for the loss of Mr. Cavalli's family. His legacy remains a constant source of inspiration.”

Meanwhile, Giorgio Armani also paid a glowing tribute to the famous designer.

Armani, 89, said in a statement: “I cannot imagine a vision of fashion further from mine than that of Roberto Cavalli, and yet I always had enormous respect for him: Roberto was a true artist, wild and wonderful in his use of prints, capable of transforming fantasy into seductive clothing.

“I learned with great sadness of his death: his Tuscan verve will be greatly missed.”

Cavalli was well known for his glamorous designs and colorful prints. His brand gained international notoriety in the 90s, when his designs were worn by the likes of Victoria Beckham, Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez.