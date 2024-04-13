Fashion
Free prom dresses offered through Eugene High School club program
Dozens of students gathered around North Eugene High Friday morning, browsing the sparkling dresses to find their perfect prom outfit to take home for free.
Clair Wiles, a teacher at North Eugene High, organized the event with the help of student volunteers from the Key Club, an after-school club focused on community service.
“Anyone who has been to the ball knows it can be an exclusive event,” Wiles said. “You pay to go to prom, you're probably going out to dinner, and then there are flowers, all these expectations of what should be part of prom. It can be very exclusive for students. … We want to make sure that every student feels like prom is doable and something they would like to be a part of.
How was the tradition born?
This was the third annual NEHS prom dress competition. It all started in 2022 when one of Wiles' Key Club students wanted to make prom more accessible.
“His original idea was to approach businesses at the mall and ask, 'What do you do with all your prom dresses at the end of the season?' but there was a lot of red tape within the companies that was just insurmountable,” Wiles said. “She didn’t want to give up.”
They then discovered Abby's Closet, a Portland-based nonprofit that offers prom dresses on a mass scale to instill confidence in high school students. Abby's Closet has a Sharing the Love program, which partners with schools in Oregon and Washington, donating prom dresses directly to high schools who then distribute dresses to their students. Since 2019, Abby's Closet has donated more than 7,700 dresses to high schools.
North Eugene first applied to the Abby's Closet program in 2022.
“Our first year, we were still struggling to understand what that meant,” Wiles said. “We weren’t really thinking about what the experience would be like for the students.”
The group has since gathered local seamstresses and tailors to help.
What dresses were available?
Wiles said dresses come in all shapes, styles, colors and sizes. There were long dresses, short dresses, in-between dresses. Some looked like they were straight out of a fairy tale while others were sleek and modern.
Student volunteers spent weeks organizing dresses by size so they could direct students.
“We have a lot of student volunteers, and a lot of them did this last year,” Wiles said. “They have this mentality that we help people and make suggestions because we've seen all the dresses and we know what might work for them.”
Wiles said there are no duplicates, even of different sizes. This way, students can feel unique at their prom.
“When they ship dresses, they make sure they don't ship more than one of each,” Wiles said. “There will be kids who come in and just can't find what they're looking for, because there's such a wide variety. Or they'll find the perfect one, but it's not quite right. their size. That's why we try to organize the event earlier.
Continue the competition
Currently the giveaway is exclusively for dresses, but Wiles said she is considering expanding it to tuxedos. She recently reached out to a few local retailers.
“If anyone knows me, I'm not the girliest girl on campus, and I wasn't that geeky about it at first,” Wiles said. “Then I came in and started helping students and I was like, 'Oh, wow, that dress is you. That's the perfect dress for you.' Their faces light up and they're so excited… It just helps them feel more positive about themselves, about their body, no matter who it is. It's been really, really awesome.”
Miranda Cyr reports on education for The Register-Guard. You can contact her at[email protected]or find her on Twitter@mirandabcyr.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.registerguard.com/story/news/education/2024/04/13/free-prom-dresses-offered-through-eugene-high-school-club-program/73292019007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A look inside the big wedding of cricket star Aliya Riaz and commentator Ali Younis – Culture
- Free prom dresses offered through Eugene High School club program
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with country's top players
- Bollywood tadka missing in UP during LS poll campaign this time
- China's special place in Modis' heart is now a thorn in his side
- Donald Trump pushes Arizona politicians to 'fix' state's abortion ruling that he says 'went too far'
- Weekends in North Sumatra, Jokowi buys oranges, mangoes and salak
- “They want to be right…” Firstpost
- Women's golf completes first day of CAA Championships
- Fashion designer Roberto Cavalli dies aged 83 | Entertainment
- WHO and the Netherlands strengthen their partnership
- Vidya Balan shares her thoughts on nepotism in Bollywood