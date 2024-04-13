Roberto Cavalli, Italian fashion designer, dead at 83





Roberto Cavalli, the famous Italian fashion designer whose career began with Sophia Loren, then with Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez, has died. He was 83 years old. According to the Italian news agency Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata (ANSA), Cavalli died at his home in Florence, Italy, following a long illness. The Cavalli company also confirmed the death of the legendary designer. “It is with great sadness that today we say our last goodbyes to our founder Roberto Cavalli,” read the statement on social media. “From his humble beginnings in Florence, Roberto managed to become a globally recognized name, loved and respected by all. Naturally talented and creative, Roberto believed that everyone can discover and nurture the artist within themselves. Roberto's Legacy Cavalli will live on through his creativity, his love of nature and through his family whom he cherished.” In September 2021, during the MTV Video Music Awards, YouTube star and influencer Bretman Rock made a statement when he walked the red carpet wearing a vintage Cavalli tiger print dress once worn by the late singer Aaliyah at the same awards ceremony two decades earlier. Rock later said Variety that he worked closely with Cavalli to “borrow” the dress for the night. The Spice Girls with Roberto Cavalli during Milan Fashion Week, Italy on January 14, 2008. – Getty Cavalli had such a penchant for tiger and leopard print outfits – on models and for himself – he would have said one day“I copy an animal's dress because I like to copy God. I think God is the most fantastic creator.” Born in Florence in 1940, Cavalli began his career in fashion in the 1970s, but it wasn't until 1993 that his famous stretch jeans, inspired by a Naomi Campbell show, launched his career into another stratosphere. From that point on, the Cavalli name became synonymous with luxury fashion. Ciara and Roberto Cavalli at a Vogue fashion gala on October 31, 2014 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. – Getty “Fashion is part of our lives. When you wake up in the morning, you say to yourself: 'What should I wear to look beautiful, fantastic, sexy, special?'” the late designer once said. told CNN in 2008. “That's why I love being a fashion designer, because I can use it to measure your mood, your life.” More recently, Cavalli was used to design some Midnights the singer's outfits for her Eras tour, including the popular custom-made light gold fringed mini dress. Taylor Swift wearing a custom Cavalli outfit during her Eras tour in Mexico. – Getty Cavalli, whose love of luxury extended to fine cigars and Ferraris, was present at Fashion Weeks around the world and enjoyed close relationships with some of the world's biggest stars, including Cindy Crawford. The famous fashion designer's style also extended beyond fashion outfits. He has also lent his name to many products, such as luxury sunglasses and perfumes. According to The New York TimesCavalli also put his name to a brand of vodka, fittingly packaged in a snakeskin-covered bottle. Cavalli was married twice, including to Austrian beauty queen Eva Maria Düringer, and he had six children – two with his first wife, Silvanella Giannoni, and three with Düringer. He reportedly welcomed his sixth child last year with partner Sandra Nilsson. RELATED CONTENT:

