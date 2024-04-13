Nicole Richie strikes again at Saint Laurent in a mustard brown bodycon dress





Nicole Richie is truly in the Saint Laurent lineage. Just days after making a few press stops in an all-black YSL look, the reality star was spotted on the streets of New York representing the brand once again. During a visit to The Kelly Clarkson ShowRichie was seen wearing a long bodycon dress from the Saint Laurent ready-to-wear collection by Anthony Vaccarello. While we've seen many buttery yellow looks popping up recently, the Simple life alum argued for a darker shade of color, as this dress came in an unconventional brownish mustard shade (or as the brand calls it, cumin). Gotham//Getty Images The long-sleeved piece was made from jersey voile and featured a round neckline and draped hip, which helped separate the opaque top half from the semi-sheer skirt. According to the official website, the piece also includes a bodysuit attached underneath. Saint Laurent Draped Long Dress in Voile Jersey Saint Laurent Draped Long Dress in Voile Jersey In contrast to the warm tone of the dress, Richie accessorized with a pair of black patent leather slingback pumps, also from Saint Laurent. The pointy pumps featured an elastic mesh strap and stiletto heels, and they coordinated well with socialites. chunky cat-eye sunglasses. To complete the look, Richie also wore small earrings and a statement necklace, featuring a gold chain and a fabulous egg-shaped pendant with a red gemstone inside. As she promotes her new Netflix film, Don't tell mom the babysitters are dead (a remake of the 1991 comedy of the same name), Richie transformed looks all over town, from artful Schiaparelli minidresses to monochrome combinations of bodysuits and pencil skirts. Joel is the editorial and social media assistant for HarpersBAZAAR.com, where he covers all things celebrity news. When he steps away from the keyboard, you can probably find him singing out of tune at concerts, rummaging through thrift stores for loud wardrobe items, or browsing bookstores for the next big thing gay romance novel.

