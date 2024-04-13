Dior Sauvage simplifies skincare for men





The Cleanser, The Toner, The Serum: it's everything a man needs, according to the new “Mencare” line from Dior Sauvage. With a no-fuss approach, the three-act collection is presented as “easy to adopt on a daily basis and effective in meeting the specific needs of male skin. In its compact line, the French luxury brand places the highest priority on hydration, drawing its active strength from the heart of the cacti grown in its very first Dior Garden dedicated to men in Lanzarote. “Skincare powered by cactus,” the brand calls it. Dior ambassador Vince Garcia, the famous hairstylist to A-list athletes like Travis Kelce, LeBron James and Devin Booker, demonstrated the capabilities of the trio of products on freshly shaved skin during one-on-one salon appointments private The Aman at the start of the week. “I see a lot of my clients, and just men in general, starting to experiment with more advanced self-care,” Garcia told Hypebeast. “But I've found that if you throw four or five products at a man, it usually becomes too worrying.” Well, it seems Dior thinks three is the magic number for men. Garcia, who is used to preparing men's faces for basketball courts, tunnel rides and television appearances, agrees. First, The Cleanser fuses Dior's aqueous cactus extract with the “purifying virtues” of natural charcoal, helping to prepare men's skin (which is 16% thicker than women's) to absorb all the routine . Together, the concoction is capable of removing 99% of impurities and providing eight hours of hydration comfort. Second, The Toner seeks to tighten men's pores, which are statistically 40% larger than women's. The cactus product comes in gel form and breaks down into a watery liquid upon application. According to the brand, the potion can reduce signs of fatigue by 28%, energize the skin with “ice cube” effectiveness and soothe razor burn. The final step is the Serum, which uses the brand's cactus oil extract to deeply hydrate the skin and reduce water loss by 37%. The product would achieve record continuous hydration for 100 hours, with the aim of fighting against aging. “Men need products that can be used for multiple purposes,” Garcia said. That's the goal here. The Dior Sauvage Mencare line is now available in stores on brand's online store. Take a look at the products in the gallery above.

