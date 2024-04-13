This Bride Wore a Wedding Dress Designed by Her Mom for This Winter Wonderland Wedding in St. Mortiz





In 2015, Polina and Ibrahim Shaker were set up by a mutual friend in London. The two boldly chose Valentine's Day for their first blind date. It was a good bet. Within three months we moved in together and it has remained that way ever since, says Polina. Seven years later, Ibrahim proposed to Polina on her birthday at his family home in Porto Cervo, Sardinia. It wasn't a surprise to anyone except Polina: my whole family knew it but didn't give me any clues. After a small civil wedding in Gstaad, the two planned a larger celebration with the help of Lanza and Baucina Creative in St. Moritz, where Polina's family has been skiing for many years. They opted for the unconventional wedding month of February. With summer being the generally preferred wedding season, I wanted to create a different, out-of-a-fairytale experience that feels like a real winter wonderland, she says. Their wedding weekend began with a welcome dinner at Paradiso Mountain Club at the top of Corviglia. After shooting balls at the base, guests arrived by chairlift at the cozy slopeside chalet for a traditional alpine-style meal. The next day, Polina and Ibrahim got married on the ice rink at Badrutts Palace. Their ceremony began with a 15-person figure skating routine, written and performed by Olympic medalist ice dancer Ilya Averbukh, who told the story of their romance. For the finale, Polina was escorted by her father onto the ice while the waltz The Sleeping Beauty plays. The bride wore a caped dress designed by her mother: she is a designer and I thought no one would ever put as much love, care and attention into the process as my mother, the bride said. I told him I would like to feel serene and a little ethereal. The dress we created was exactly that. Ibrahim, in a Tom Ford tuxedo, waited under a flamboyant heart-shaped arch lit by sparklers. As the snow fell, the couple kissed in front of their family and friends. Afterwards, guests headed to the hotel for a black and white Winter Wonderland-themed dinner. Polina changed into a ballet corset dress from Ulyana Sergeenko Couture. We added black beaded gloves with personal symbols on them: my initials, the wedding date, a bird, the nickname my husband calls me and an ancient pattern that represents a family union, says Polina. The guests were surprised by the show of the tango dancers. Then it was time for the after-party, for which the couple transformed the hotel's cinema into a moody, red nightclub. To match the decor, Paulina donned her third look of the evening: a Nicole + Felicia Couture velvet mini dress with white handmade flowers on the skirt. The guests danced all night, immersed in the atmosphere of folk motifs, red velvet sofas, a wooden bar and cascades of flowers, says Polina. Now that a few months have passed since their wedding, Polina says she still remembers every moment of the day. The memories will stay with us forever, but I'm glad it's over because I'm excited for what's to come, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/polina-and-ibrahim-shaker-wedding The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos