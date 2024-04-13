Fashion
How to Dress Like Alphinaud in Final Fantasy XIV Without Spending Real Money
Have you ever looked at something and had the distinct feeling that you've seen it somewhere before, but you couldn't put your finger on where? This is something that many Final Fantasy XIV players are currently experimenting with the new game Crystarium Prodigy Outfit.
Look, I'm the first person to admit that I usually buy just about everything that comes out on the market. FFXIV Online Store. I can't help it, I'm a sucker for glamorous pieces and most of the time there is at least one item in an ensemble that can be paired with something else I already own. However, there are exceptions to this and the Crystarium Prodigys outfit is certainly one of them.
For what? Because there is already several elements inside Final Fantasy XIV that share templates with the included elements, and you can create a (barely) passable glamorous mockup using elements that won't cost you a real penny.
This isn't the first time the online store's items have caused a ruckus within the community. I have distinct memories of Gaia Outfit being liberated and realizing that if I wanted to wear those cute heels that I had been eyeing for so long, I would have to wear the entire outfit. So much potential glamor lost and you can't even dye it. What a pity.
How to get the Alphinaud look Final Fantasy XIV
Assuming you want to dress like Alphinaud in his Shadow Bringers era, you know, the shine he had before he started running Sage for End Walkeryou should put away your credit card and head to the Marketboard instead.
Now I want you to approach this with the full awareness that there are some limitations when doing this cheaply. The only good thing about the Crystarium Prodigys outfit is that it is a tier one glamor piece that can be worn by any class.
On the other hand, the free options are Job locked and to get a full cosplay of this set you will need to play as Ninja. On the plus side, you'll get two fun knives to play with. Also, I'm not claiming this outfit is a dupe — honestly, it looks like a questionable cosplay from Wish, but you saved $12 in the process.
Firstly, I know, the colors are very different and until we have two dye channels in these older items, they will stay that way. However, the actual designs of three of the four pieces are identical.
Here's what I'm wearing in the photo on the right:
- Molybdenum Armguards of Scouting (Level 68, dyed Storm Blue)
- Bright Linen Gambison of Scouting (level 70, dyed storm blue)
- Kudzu Scout Pants (level 64, dyed pure white)
- Demonic Thigh High Boots (purchase from online store, dyed pure white)
In case you're wondering why I swapped out the boots from the model sharing Scouting's Eikon Leather Over The Knee Boots, here's why:
They dye horribly, at least for this purpose. That said, at least they can be dyed, unlike the Crystarium Prodigys outfit. If you want to achieve this look without spending a single cent, you can get away with a pair of Expeditioners waders instead of the Demon waders, if you're OK with looking like you just ran through a muddy field.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.destructoid.com/how-to-dress-like-alphinaud-in-final-fantasy-xiv-without-spending-real-life-money/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How the Army struck a deal with UFL Football and The Rock despite questions about the value of the sponsorship
- How to Dress Like Alphinaud in Final Fantasy XIV Without Spending Real Money
- Stock market today: Wall Street falls sharply to close its worst week since October | national news
- Comment: Excessive regulation of AI could be a drag on technology competition
- Postmasters should 'beg for forgiveness' – ex-subpostmistress's husband
- A 5.5 magnitude earthquake hits Tibet – News
- Xi Jinping congratulates Pellegrini on his election as president of Slovakia
- What you need to know about Trump's Hush-Money trial
- PM Modi bets big on esports, encourages creators to make games for the world
- Jimmy Buffett Tribute Concert Review, “Keep the Party Going” Set List
- The Best Celebrity Coachella Outfits of 2024
- Reading of Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III's meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. > US Department of Defense > Notice