How to Dress Like Alphinaud in Final Fantasy XIV Without Spending Real Money

Have you ever looked at something and had the distinct feeling that you've seen it somewhere before, but you couldn't put your finger on where? This is something that many Final Fantasy XIV players are currently experimenting with the new game Crystarium Prodigy Outfit.

Look, I'm the first person to admit that I usually buy just about everything that comes out on the market. FFXIV Online Store. I can't help it, I'm a sucker for glamorous pieces and most of the time there is at least one item in an ensemble that can be paired with something else I already own. However, there are exceptions to this and the Crystarium Prodigys outfit is certainly one of them.

For what? Because there is already several elements inside Final Fantasy XIV that share templates with the included elements, and you can create a (barely) passable glamorous mockup using elements that won't cost you a real penny.

This isn't the first time the online store's items have caused a ruckus within the community. I have distinct memories of Gaia Outfit being liberated and realizing that if I wanted to wear those cute heels that I had been eyeing for so long, I would have to wear the entire outfit. So much potential glamor lost and you can't even dye it. What a pity.

How to get the Alphinaud look Final Fantasy XIV

Image via Square Enix

Assuming you want to dress like Alphinaud in his Shadow Bringers era, you know, the shine he had before he started running Sage for End Walkeryou should put away your credit card and head to the Marketboard instead.

Now I want you to approach this with the full awareness that there are some limitations when doing this cheaply. The only good thing about the Crystarium Prodigys outfit is that it is a tier one glamor piece that can be worn by any class.

On the other hand, the free options are Job locked and to get a full cosplay of this set you will need to play as Ninja. On the plus side, you'll get two fun knives to play with. Also, I'm not claiming this outfit is a dupe — honestly, it looks like a questionable cosplay from Wish, but you saved $12 in the process.

Screenshot by Destructoid

Firstly, I know, the colors are very different and until we have two dye channels in these older items, they will stay that way. However, the actual designs of three of the four pieces are identical.

Here's what I'm wearing in the photo on the right:

Molybdenum Armguards of Scouting (Level 68, dyed Storm Blue)

Bright Linen Gambison of Scouting (level 70, dyed storm blue)

Kudzu Scout Pants (level 64, dyed pure white)

Demonic Thigh High Boots (purchase from online store, dyed pure white)

In case you're wondering why I swapped out the boots from the model sharing Scouting's Eikon Leather Over The Knee Boots, here's why:

Image of Destructoid

They dye horribly, at least for this purpose. That said, at least they can be dyed, unlike the Crystarium Prodigys outfit. If you want to achieve this look without spending a single cent, you can get away with a pair of Expeditioners waders instead of the Demon waders, if you're OK with looking like you just ran through a muddy field.

Image of Destructoid

