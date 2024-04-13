Fashion
Artistry, craftsmanship and style at 080 Barcelona Fashion
The Hindu festival of Holi, the art of braiding and even a journey through space and time.
These are just some of the source of inspiration for the creators of the latest looks on display at 080 Barcelona Fashion this week.
The event, which took place over four days, brought together fashion brands and fashion lovers from Tuesday to Friday in the majestic setting of the Art Nouveau site of Sant Pau. Here's our latest Filling the Sink episode with everything you need to know about Barcelona Fashion Week.
A total of 24 brands and designers presented the latest trends during the 33rd edition of Catalonia's main fashion platform.
Barcelona knitwear brand Escorpion kicked off with “Re-connection”, a collection to shine on winter evenings and, with nods to the past and future, “a journey through space and time”.
The spring-summer 2024 collection from the Spanish brand Hoss Intropia is called “Holi”, inspired by the Hindu spring festival of the same name.
“Holi is pure excitement,” Hoss Intropia design director Alejandra Valero told Catalan News backstage before the show.
“A lot of artistic talent, lots of made-up clothing, lots of textures, handmade prints, natural dyes. Holi is the festival of colors in India, of joy of living, and all the clothes are very well made and well thought out for this festival.”
The designer wants the pieces in the collection to become an expression of “happiness and vitality” for those who wear them.
The art of braiding
The fabric is the starting point of the Catalan label Simorrathe canvas on which his designs are created.
Founded in Barcelona in 1978, Simorra's mission is to create high-quality women's clothing, perfectly designed and made to last.
Eva Dimas is the head of the Simorra brand and her family, experts in fabrics, joined forces with designer and founder Javier Simorra around twenty years ago.
“Every year we choose very beautiful concepts that we express through our fabrics. We develop fabrics thinking that they are capable of expressing and explaining stories,” Eva tells Catalan News, surrounded by drawing boards. ironing machines, sewing machines and rods of beautiful clothes. .
“I think this collection will be really surprising because we are making a collection in a high end beach styleso you'll see some really nice looks.”
The latest collection highlights the art of braiding, an act of concentration and meditation.
“The idea is to take inspiration from the way women weave in community, and incorporate all that inspiration into our fabrics, to be able to express society’s need to be in community.”
Timeless fashion
Another Barcelona brand is The Label Editionfocused on ethical, honest and timeless fashion.
Its new collection 'Unfolding' presents bold volumes and shapes in leather, denim and corduroy.
In just four years, it has established itself as a highly coveted brand among actors and influencers.
But it's not only on the catwalks that visitors can enjoy the latest looks.
“I think Europeans in general know how to dress much better than Americans,” Trisha from Michigan told Catalan News.
Her friend Santiago took her to see Lola Casademunt's latest collection.
She's excited, but says that in Barcelona she doesn't need fashion shows to get her fashion fix.
“I love seeing everyone walking down the street, whether it's going to work, getting coffee, the women here in particular, they're trying their hardest, it's amazing.”
