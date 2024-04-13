Connect with us

I miss the old Coachella fashion

Across the country, students, TikTok influencers and models are preparing to head into the desert for three straight days of music, blistering heat and a single water refill station. That's right, Coachella is upon us.

Unlike in years past, people seem particularly blasé about Coachella right now. The preeminent three-day festival usually sells out instantly. At its peak in 2015, every ticket was purchased in a record 40 minutes. Now, tickets are still available for a festival that starts tomorrow.

It seems like there's a similar slowness when it comes to festival fashion. As the trend cycle accelerates at breakneck speed, there doesn't seem to be one predominant fashion trend that everyone agrees with. (However, we wouldn't be surprised to see cowboy hats galore from people who loved Cowboy Carter but I wouldn't be caught dead at Stagecoach.)

Kendall Jenner, 2016

Paris Hilton, 2016

Rihanna, 2012

Kendall and Kylie Jenner, 2015

Coachella reached its peak during the brief but glorious period between 2012 and 2016 when Rihanna rolled a joint on her bodyguard's head, the hologram of Tupac Shakur took the stage with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, and Frank Ocean became Odd Futures' prodigal son.

Festival fashion also seemed to be peaking around this time (the obvious caveat being cultural appropriation which has since served as a guide to what not to do). Bohemian lace numbers, floppy hats and jorts were abundant. But nothing seemed more ubiquitous than the flower crown. It's like a time capsule: from Gigi Hadid prancing around with then-boyfriend Cody Simpson to Vanessa Hudgens winning the (well-deserved) title of queen of Coachella. The fashions of the time also felt this way. Obvious, even. And that's far from being a bad thing. The question wasn't: What am I wearing? but rather, which flower crown should I pair with my macramé backless top?

Vanessa Hudgens, 2012

So Kravitz, 2015

Emma Watson, 2012

Gigi Hadid, 2015

