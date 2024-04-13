Meghan Markle wears a pleated backless dress with cutouts for a polo match with Prince Harry





Friday April 12, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a stunning match at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Wellington, Florida, where the Duke of Sussex was playing. Event benefits Harry's charity Sentebalean organization he co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006. The non-profit organization supports African children living in poverty and communities affected by HIV/AIDS. After Harry's team beat the Grand Champions in a 3-1 match, the couple were pictured sharing a sweet kiss. Meghan was dressed in elegant summer style, wearing a cream silk Heidi Merrick Ginger dress with a long pleated skirt and a wrap-around halter top that created a cutout on her torso, ending in a large bow at the nape of her neck. She paired it with nude heels from Aquazzura and accessorized with a white and gold Valentino crossbody bag, Cartier Tank Française watch, vintage gold Chanel earrings and a pair of black sunglasses , also by Heidi Merrick. This was recently reported by Deadline that the couple's Archewell production house was working on two non-fiction series and, according to Daily Mail, a film crew was present at the polo event. One of the series will focus on the world of professional polo, while the other will focus on Meghan's life as a housewife, with an emphasis on cooking, gardening and entertaining. The couple have had a multi-year deal with Netflix since September 2020, signed shortly after stepping down as working members of the royal family. In March, Meghan made an appearance on South By Southwest and opened up about parenting her children Archie and Lilibet with Harry, calling him an incredible partner. My husband is such an involved father and a huge supporter of me and my family. That I don't take for granted, the first Suits actress said. It's a true blessing. But many people don't have the same level of support.

