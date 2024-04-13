Fashion
The Italian designer worn by celebrities has died at 83
Roberto Cavalli, founder of the eponymous Italian fashion house whose bold and complex creations were worn by Taylor Swift, Madonna, Beyoncé and other stars, has died. He was 83 years old.
His company, which he founded in 1970, announced the news on Instagram Friday.
“It is with great sadness that today we say our final goodbyes to our founder Roberto Cavalli. From his humble beginnings in Florence, Roberto has managed to become a globally recognized name, loved and respected by all,” we can say. read in the press release.
“Naturally talented and creative, Roberto believed that everyone could discover and nurture their inner artist,” the post continued. “Roberto Cavalli’s legacy will live on through his creativity, his love of nature and through his cherished family.”
Fausto Puglisi, the brand's creative director, said in a statement: “Dear Roberto, you may no longer be physically here with us but I know I will always feel your spirit with me. It's the greatest honor of my career to work under your legacy and create for the brand you founded with such vision and style.
Remembering those we have lost: Celebrity deaths 2024
He concluded: “Rest in peace, you will be missed and loved so much that your name will live on, a beacon of inspiration to others, and especially to me.”
The fashion house also shared a quote from Cavalli: “I copy an animal's dress because I like to copy God. I think God is the most fantastic creator.”
His designs were recognizable by their bold prints inspired by zebras, jaguars, cheetahs and more. In February, during Milan Fashion Week, the the brand debuted its fall/winter 2024-25 collection, designed by Puglisi and featuring marble-inspired prints that have been described as “an ode to metamorphosis, with polychrome marbles representing and inspiring a woman's desire to transform, to evolve and reinterpret themselves.
Taylor Swift, Zendaya, Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus and other celebrities who wore Roberto Cavalli
Cavalli's designs have been worn by many stars over the years as they graced red carpets, gave the performance of their lives on stage and premiered new music videos.
Recently, Miley Cyrus' stylist went into the archives for her latest video with Pharrell Williams, “Doctor (Work It Out).”
The piece is described by the fashion house as “a strapless mini dress in black silk, fully embroidered with silver sequins and fringed hems” that debuted in the designer's Spring/Summer 2004 collection.
“The Little Mermaid” star Halle Bailey has also worn a few Cavalli designs over the years, including an archival Fall/Winter 2003-2004 dress that features a unique blue and yellow print and a plunging neckline, which she put on. at the People's Choice Awards 2024 earlier this year.
Cavalli designs were also worn by Zendaya, styled by Law Roach, who sported a pink leather mini dress in a surprise appearance during Labrinth's Coachella set last year.
The “Dune” actor also wore a fringed gray Cavalmaxi dress with a crocodile-inspired print and deep neckline, from the brand's Spring/Summer 2011 collection, at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards last month.
The biggest concert tours of 2023 have featured numerous Roberto Cavalli creations designed by Puglisi, the brand's creative director since October 2020.
Beyoncé wore a custom-made tight-fitting bodysuit dazzled in Swarovski crystals during the Atlanta leg of her Renaissance World Tour last August. The bodice features blue colored flames flickering across her torso and with cutouts at the top of her thighs.
Swift also wore a cobalt blue two piece setwith a hand-beaded bralette and skirt, to make her “1989 (Taylor's Version”) announcement during her slate of shows in Los Angeles during her Eras Tour last August.
Several of her Eras Tour looks were also made by the fashion house, from the asymmetrical one-legged catsuit with snake motifs seen during her “Reputation” set to the beaded two-piece set, available in multiple colors, in her ” 1989″. ” from the show, to the gold fringed dress featured in “Fearless.”
Model Adriana Lima, who has also worn various Cavalli watches throughout his career, paid tribute to the designer in an Instagram story on Friday, writing on a photo of the two men at an event: “Unapologetic in style and spirit. We lost a legend today today.
“Rest in peace, @Roberto Cavalli“.
|
