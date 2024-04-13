Lala Kent flaunts her baby bump in a Coachella dress





Lala Kent took her baby bump to Coachella! How to watch Watch Vanderpump Rules on Bravo Tuesdays at 8/7c and tomorrow Peacock. Catch him Bravo app. After settling into her new home in Los Angeles, the Vanderpump Rules Mom returned to her second home in Palm Springs for the opening weekend of the music festivals. Lala, who is preparing to welcome baby No. 2, posted several photos from her Coachella experience as well as a few shots of her stellar outfit choice. Lala Kent and Scheana Shay's Coachella 2024 looks The former SUR hostess stepped out in a shimmering blue mini dress with spaghetti straps and ruched details that accentuated her blossoming stomach. She accessorized with silver jewelry, a pair of black boots and a matching cowboy hat with an ornate band around the crown. Don't miss the latest Bravo news: Check out Lala Kent's bathroom in her new home that makes her proclaim “Finally” (PIC) Check out the moment Lala Kent found out she had another daughter: “Is it rosy?!” Lala Kent shows off her pregnant body in new nude selfie (PHOTO) Lala Vanderpump Rules fellow (and Palm Springs neighbor) Scheana Shay was also spotted in several Instagram posts alongside her husband, Brock Davies. Scheana, of course, delivered a fashion moment on the mic, as she attended Coachella in a sequinned denim corset and matching wide-leg jeans. She finished the look with a long ponytail braid, face gems, chunky white sneakers and a denim shoulder bag. Vanderpump Rules Tom Schwartz also attended the musical event, as did Ariana Madix and her boyfriend, Daniel Wai. Lala Kent said she changed her mind about Coachella In the days leading up to Coachella 2024, Lala admitted that she spent years avoiding the two-weekend event because she simply wasn't interested in it. But she sang a very different tune this year. Want to know something weird? she asked in an April 10 Instagram Story. Back when I was a drinker and going wild and had a tight little body, people were like, Let's go to Coachella! And I'm like, Coachella? Pfft, pfft. No. Zero interest. Now that I'm sober and almost 20 weeks pregnant, I'm like, let's do Coachella! Let's go to every party. Let's take over the Coachella grounds. Let's go to the festival itself. Neon carnival? I'm ready! What's next for Lala Kent? But Lala's 2024 festival season is far from over. After saying she was full of energy as Coachella AF, the mom-to-be revealed she's already booked her next outing to the festival. Now that I've made it known that I'm venturing into the world of music festivals, my best friend from Texas convinced me to choose Stagecoach, she said of the Palm Springs festival, which will take place from April 26 to 28. So, I'm packing the crew, my cowboy boots and my new Beyonc Carter album, and heading to Palm Springs again for Stagecoach!

