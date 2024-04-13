Fashion
Fashion designer Roberto Cavalli dies at 83
Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli has died. He was 83 years old.
The fashion house confirmed the news on Instagramwriting: “A life lived with love. It is with great sadness that today we say our final goodbyes to our founder Roberto Cavalli. From his humble beginnings in Florence, Roberto has managed to become a globally recognized, loved and respected by all. Naturally talented and creative, Roberto believed that everyone can discover and nurture the artist within themselves. Roberto Cavalli's legacy will live on through his creativity, his love of nature and through his family whom he cherished .
In the caption of the Instagram post, Fausto Puglisi, creative director at Roberto Cavalli, shared his own tribute to the late fashion industry icon.
Dear Roberto, you may no longer be physically here with us, but I know I will always feel your spirit with me,” Puglisi wrote. “It is the greatest honor of my career to work under your legacy and to create for the brand you founded. with such vision and style. Rest in peace, you will be missed and loved so much that your name will live on, a source of inspiration to others, and especially to me.”
Sergio Azzolari, CEO of Roberto Cavalli, added: “The Roberto Cavalli Company shares its condolences for the loss of Mr. Cavalli’s family. His legacy remains a constant source of inspiration.”
Italian press agency ANSA first reported that Cavalli died April 12 at his home in Florence following an illness.
Cavalli has long been known for his love of prints and presented his first eponymous collection in the 1970s. He first broke out in Saint-Tropez, finding his fans among celebrities like Brigitte Bardot and Sophia Loren. His penchant for all things extravagant made his style perfect for the venue, but according to The New York TimesCavalli remained largely known only in Europe and had not yet managed to break through worldwide.
But it was when he revitalized the denim industry in the 90s that everything changed. He was one of the first to put Lycra fabric in jeans, giving them a slim, sexy fit. Naomi Campbell wore a pair to one of her shows in 1993, propelling the trend to the top of fashion conversations. Suddenly, Cavalli had made it and everyone knew his name. And everyone wanted to be dressed by him.
In the years since, the creative genius has put his flair for color and glamor on everything from men's and women's clothing to eyewear, beachwear and even underwear.
Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
He was adored by celebrities and was a mainstay on red carpets. Cavalli has dressed many celebrities for the Met Gala, including Jessica Simpson in 2007, when she wore a plunging silver and gold number and walked the Met's famous steps with Cavalli on her arm.
Famous fans like Victoria Beckham and Beyoncé also wore his designs in the early 2000s, and many stars continue to wear Cavalli pieces.
Cavalli, born November 15, 1940 in Florence, has six children. His sixth child, Giorgio, was born in March 2023. He has been with his partner Sandra Nilsson since 2014 and has been married twice before.
Tributes began pouring in from the fashion world shortly after news of Cavalli's death broke. Fellow fashion designer Giorgio Armani shared a note via his fashion house's social networks, writing: “I cannot imagine a vision of fashion further from mine than that of Roberto Cavalli, and yet I always had enormous respect for him: Roberto was a true artist, wild and wonderful in his use of prints, capable of transforming fantasy into seductive clothing. I learned with great sadness of his death: his Tuscan verve will be greatly missed.
Beckham also shared a photo of herself with Cavalli on her Instagram Stories, writing: “So sorry to hear the sad news of Roberto's passing. He will forever be an icon.”
