A woman won't wear the wedding dress her stepsister made for her
Working with family can cause problems. One woman was ready to tackle these issues and allow her half-sister to make her wedding dress, but things didn't go as planned.
A bride refused to wear the dress her half-sister designed for her because it didn't suit her style.
A 25-year-old bride has shared her story of family drama after her half-sister made and essentially ruined her wedding dress. on Reddit.
My father's girlfriend, Stella, has a daughter, Zoey, who is finishing her studies in fashion, the bride said. She wants to enter the wedding dress industry once she graduates. When I started planning my wedding, she offered to design and make my dress.
The bride explained that she wasn't sure whether to allow Zoey to design her dress, but ultimately decided to work with her.
I was hesitant at first because I was excited about choosing my own dress, she said. I agreed because I didn't know Zoey well (my dad had only been dating her mom for two years) and I thought it could be a great bonding opportunity. Plus, I had seen some of her work (she had made a few prom dresses in college) and she honestly seemed good.
Problems seemed to arise almost immediately for both men. We met several times to discuss our ideas, she said. During these, I realized that our styles were radically different, but we still managed to agree on a design.
Although the bride felt like she and her half-sister agreed on the dress, she discovered they had very different visions.
Photo: PhotoMIX Company / Pexels
It took longer than expected to complete it and I didn't receive the dress until a month before my wedding, she said. It looked nothing like the design we had agreed on. It was the wrong color, the wrong style, everything. It looked like exactly the type of dress Zoey would want to wear, but I knew I would never wear anything like that.
Additionally, the dress was also about three sizes too big.
The bride made the difficult decision not to wear the dress her half-sister had spent so much time on. Instead, she and her bridesmaid went dress shopping and found something perfect for her.
Fast forward to my wedding; I walked down the aisle in the dress I had purchased, the bride said. Zoey seemed on the verge of tears during the ceremony, and Stella gave me dirty looks throughout the reception. When I approached them a little later, they were both short of me.
Even the bride's father wasn't on her side. My father, Stella and Zoey left less than an hour after the reception started, she said.
Although the agreement between the bride and stepsisters regarding the wedding dress is neither legal nor binding, it proves that business should not be done with family.
This bride and her half-sister did not have a formal business relationship in a legal sense. However, they had an agreement that services would be rendered.
Better Legal highlighted that's never a good idea. If you're dealing with family, chances are no formal agreement is in place, the outlet noted. This can lead to a lack of accountability and make conflict resolution more difficult. As a result, good family relationships could be damaged, or even permanently severed, by a bad business deal.
This woman and her stepsister found themselves in an unfortunate situation in which more was expected of the stepsister than she could offer with so little experience. The poor bride had to do what was best for her, even if it meant hurting her stepsister's feelings.
It was his wedding, after all.
Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango covering entertainment, current affairs and human interest topics.
