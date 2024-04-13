How a Fairfax Co. school is making prom season more affordable for Washington, D.C.-area students

Teacher Miranda Schick and students from Centerville High School operate the prom dress store which offers many choices, with the opportunity to take home a dress for free. The store has grown so large that it attracts children from all over the Mid-Atlantic region.

This page contains a video that is blocked by your ad blocker.

To view the video, you must disable your ad blocker. Centerville High School makes prom affordable for Washington DC area students

About 20 years ago, Miranda Schick was teaching fashion marketing at Centerville High School when her students started complaining.

First, Schick said, they started talking about how much money they were spending on prom. She asked them if they had counted exactly how much they were spending on the event. Some said their total was between $500 and $1,000.

During the same class period, students started complaining that they had to do community service and that it wasn't fun. It seemed like a chore, Schick said, and they dreaded it.

Schick countered by suggesting that community service can be fun with the right project. That conversation inspired her to help organize the school's prom dress store in Fairfax County, Virginia.

At first, the group had fewer than 100 dresses to work with.

Now there are hundreds.

Schick and the students' efforts have allowed the store to now offer students many choices, with the opportunity to take home a dress for free. The store has grown so big that it attracts kids from D.C., Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, she said.

“We received some really nice emails from moms who really appreciated the opportunity to let their daughter go to prom,” Schick said. “They were afraid they would have to say no, because they couldn't afford it. But now it gives them the opportunity.

Students from Centerville High and the Fair Oaks Classroom on the Mall program opened the store for the prom season last weekend, and it will be open again this weekend.

They help with logistics, including helping transform a modular building on the school campus to look less like a school and more like a department store. The hallway is lined with mirrors and dress racks, and the classrooms are transformed into fitting rooms.

On Friday afternoon, students begin the installation process, which lasts nearly 90 minutes. But before the store closes on Sunday, everything needs to be packed up and moved back into the main school building.

All of the dresses come from department stores like Macy's or from community members, Schick told WTOP.

Short dresses are in the center of the modular building, and six shelves of long dresses, sorted by size, color and style, are scattered nearby.

Community members also donated jewelry, purses, bracelets and necklaces, Schick said.

Students can show their ID and choose a dress. The store is operated by the Alpha Delta Kappa teachers' sorority to protect customer privacy.

As part of this process, students apply what they learned in the workshop in their classes. But, Schick said, “it also helps families [whose] the kids are going to college soon. They have huge expenses to plan for.

Student Marianna Martinez, who helped open the store Friday, said the highlight was “just seeing people get the dresses of their dreams without having to spend $1,000 on them.”

For Schick, the store's value was evident several years ago, when a young girl who lived in a group home came in looking for a dress. Her head was down and it was clear she lacked confidence, Schick said. But that changed when she found three possible dresses for the ball.

Schick cried after the girl picked one and left.

“You can see their posture changes when they find the right dress, and their confidence (as well),” Schick said.

A mother who accompanied her daughter to the store on Friday said: “This is one of those opportunities where everything you need is here. And it's so simple. All you have to do is try it.

Last Friday through Sunday, the store had about 50 people each day, Schick said. She expects this weekend to be just as busy.

“The girls that leave here with their moms with a big smile when they have the dress that they picked out, it's just a really nice feeling to help with that,” said student Sophia Pena.

Get the latest news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

OMCP 2024. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located in the European Economic Area.