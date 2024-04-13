Fashion
New street style fashion store Never Trev. opens in east Adelaide
A new Never Trev fashion boutique. has opened on Norwood Parade and, with its mid-century modern look, it's sure to generate plenty of foot traffic.
The fashion style offered is everyday streetwear, clothes that anyone could mix and match in their wardrobe. Carrying men's brands like Wrangler, Abrand, North Face and Thrills, the store also features two local SA brands, Lost in Nowhere and Privacy. For women, brands like Abrand, Rolla's, Nude Lucy, Zulu and Zephyr and Ena Pelly are on the shelves.
I worked on Parade off and on and realized there weren't a lot of men's clothing stores here, so I wanted to focus on men's clothing specifically, but this is from a fashion studio for both women and men, Never Trev. Director Sarah Waldron says.
Sarah Waldron was an area manager for fashion retailer Denim and Cloth which was once located where Never Trev. is now standing. She had the incredible opportunity to take over the lease and create her own stylish boutique.
With the help of her husband, Sarah gutted the entire store, bringing her own mid-century modern touch. Never Trev. stands out from the crowd in Adelaide's east with its mood lighting and groovy tunes, creating a real experience for shoppers. With green velvet curtains and vinyl records on the walls, the store's style is inspired by Op Shops.
Never Trev. Originally opened for 18 to 35 year olds, with a range made up of 70% men's fashion and 30% women's fashion, but since opening five days ago the store has been selling to a range of customers who come and find something they like.
I wanted customers to come in and say wow, this is the local hangout. Let’s grab an outfit, go out and chat,” says Sarah.
The customers and their feedback have been absolutely incredible, we are simply blown away.
Funnily enough, during the renovation process, while Sarah was buying everything she needed to set up the store, she was served by Luther, now Never Trev.'s Instagram model, at Bunnings.
He was so ridiculously attractive that I contacted him and asked him to be the face of Never Trev. “, said Sarah.
While Never Trev. The owners believe Adelaide may be a little late in exploring adventurous fashion trends, the store encourages people to have fun with it. That's why they opted for an everyday streetwear style where people can wear clothes they feel comfortable in to explore their style further.
Fashion brings out people's personalities, it's so fun, it's like music. It creates so much conversation. I think we should be a little bolder here in Adelaide, says Sarah.
One thing you may be wondering, where did the unique name Never Trev come from? comes from? The phrase whatever Trev or whatever Trevor was always used in Sarah's house since she was a child.
When I was thinking about the name, I was thinking: never sell yourself short, never tell yourself you can't achieve the things you want to do in life, says Sarah. Hence how two and two came together, and Never Trev. arrived at.
Bonus points if your name is actually Trev, you get 10% off in store! Head to Norwood Parade to find out more or go shopping now online.
What: Never Trev. fashion workshop
Or: Norwood Parade
When: Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To learn more, visit their Instagram: @jamais.trev

