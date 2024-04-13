Fashion
ROBIN WRITES: I will be brief
By Robin Garrison Leach
There is nothing uglier on the planet than men's briefs. You know it's true. Every woman on earth stifles a shudder and a yawn when she throws those white tights in the washing machine.
Husbands are not aware of this. For them, it is enough to have put on underwear, ugly or not. As long as there are two leg holes and enough elastic to hold them to his body, he will wear them.
As a rule, husbands don't buy their own briefs. They wait for the Undie Fairy to deliver new ones at regular intervals. Sooner or later, the bright white sheen of Fruit of the Looms will magically appear to replace their REALLY unmentionables.
Most brides end up experimenting with variations on the standard cotton slip theme. It's a lesson in futility to think other styles will be more flattering, but it's worth a try just for the yuck.
I bought John some bikini briefs once (many years ago). He walked towards me, smiling. I walked backwards across the room, laughing and pointing. He took it as a compliment.
Sorry, but the sight of a mature man in tiny bikini briefs is a bit like seeing an old poodle with a new haircut. Of course, it's still a poodle. But who wants to see these thin and trembling limbs. Graying and uneven hairline. Bony hips.
Enough said.
Of course, there are other options. The boxers look good on the guy on the underwear packaging, but they remind me of something Popeye would wear to the beach. I also think of handlebar mustaches and Barbershop quartets. This is not my idea of modern manly clothing.
Briefs are a great compromise, but John says they bunch up his legs. Not good, if he's not comfortable, you might as well throw them out.
Maybe it's time to change men's intimate fashion. Disposable briefs? Wear them once, throw them away? I can imagine men all over America rummaging through trash, looking for yesterday's couple. They're still great, I only wore them to watch TV!
How about cute designs or underwear ads? Whimsically placed artwork would give women something to look at besides that loose cord of frayed elastic that hangs from the bottom of one leg and causes the wearer to itch/scratch when walking .
Pull that string, my friend, and those briefs will disengage like sections of the space shuttle.
Are the jokes printed about OCD false? Chicken soup stories for the soul? You'll have to wear your glasses to bed, but think about the fun. You will laugh. You will cry.
It might spice things up if they printed some of these 3-ingredient, quick-cooking recipes on men's underwear. I know I'd give John more than just a grimacing look if his underpants offered a new take on potato salad.
I guess underwear got that name because it's best hidden UNDER other duds. A well-cut suit on a well-maintained masculine body is a beautiful sight, but my disillusioned, long-married brain knows the truth.
This suit probably covers a standard problem, loose underwear that requires bleach or tossed in the trash.
It's sad when the sight of your favorite man in his favorite underwear only reminds you to add Clorox 2 to your grocery list.
Contact Robin at [email protected]
|
