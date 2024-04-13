Shore Medical Center Auxiliary to Host 'A Toast to Fashion' Thrift Store Fashion Show





SOMERS POINT – The Shore Medical Center Auxiliary has announced the return of its Thrift Shop Fashion Show and Luncheon and invites the community to join them for fashion, food and fun, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 8, at Greate Bay Country Club in Somers. Indicate. This year's theme is A Toast to Fashion. The event will begin with a thrift store pop-up sale, followed by lunch and a fashion show featuring Auxiliaries and other Shore models strutting the runway in carefully selected clothing and accessories courtesy of donations made to its thrift stores in Marmora and Somers Point throughout the year. From chic ensembles to statement accessories, all items featured on the runway will be available for purchase. In addition to purchasing the outfits featured at the fashion show, guests will also have the opportunity to shop at the thrift store pop-up sale, with shelves and tables filled with the best selection of clothing and accessories from the stores. Attendees can also enter a 50/50 drawing and random auction for a chance to win prizes while supporting Shore Medical Center. Tickets are $50 per person and include a choice of meal of chicken piccata or salmon. Guests must RSVP by May 1, contact Kim at 609-805-8777. The Thrift Shop Fashion Show and Luncheon is one of many fundraising events hosted by the Shore Medical Center Auxiliary throughout the year and contributes to their annual donation to the medical center. The Auxiliary raises hundreds of thousands of dollars each year to support new equipment, technology and patient care initiatives at Shore Medical Center, a nonprofit community hospital.

