Hunter Schafer's Hand-Painted Marni Dress, Inspired by Van Gogh's Starr Night, Stuns Fans

Hunter Schaefer always knows how to turn heads Red carpetand her latest outfit has well and truly continued this pattern. THE Euphoria star was present GQ's Global Creativity Awards on April 11 in what can only be described as a work of art: a custom, hand-painted Marni dress. This stunning floor-length dress is inspired by Van Gogh's famous work. Starry Nightwith its thick brushstrokes creating visible texture. LEARN MORE: The flamboyant Italian designer Roberto Cavalli has died at the age of 83 Hunter Schafer was a walking work of art in this hand-painted Marni dress — and fans can't get enough of it. (Getty Images for GQ) It was teamed with a pair of pointed-toe flats, also painted in the same pattern. Marni's designers gave their followers a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes process, sharing a video recorded while creating the dress on Instagram. Watch the video above. The stunning dress, featuring shades of yellow, blue and white, was a fitting choice for the event. LEARN MORE: Everything you need to know about the 2024 Met Gala Marni's designers gave fans a closer look at the dress's incredible texture and craftsmanship. (Instagram/Marni) The dress even came with a pair of matching flats. (Getty Images for GQ) Schafer who recently starred in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes was honored that evening, alongside Marni creative director Francesco Rossi, as “the world's most fearless and inspiring creatives.” Other famous winners include F1 star Lewis Hamilton and musician Trent Reznor. As photos from the event were posted online, Schafer's fans were left speechless over her stunning dress. For a daily dose of 9Honey, Subscribe to our newsletter here Schafer with Lewis Hamilton, who was also honored at the awards ceremony. (Getty Images for GQ) FOLLOW US ON WHATSAPP HERE: Stay updated with the latest celebrity, lifestyle and opinion news via our WhatsApp channel. No comments, no algorithms and no one can see your private information. “A work of art wearing a work of art,” one wrote on Twitter/X, while another fan posted: “Can we talk about the masterpiece that is this dress ?” “I love it, I haven’t seen anything like it,” one said. Others declared the dress “magical” and “amazing.”

