Lawmaker pressures Loro Piana over reports of exploitation of indigenous workers in Peru





A $9,000 designer sweater made from the ultra-rare fur of a South American animal called a vicuña isn't exactly a typical area of ​​interest for a U.S. congressman. But when Rep. Robert Garcia, a first-term California Democrat and the first Peruvian to serve in the House, learned of reports that luxury design house Loro Piana was not fairly paying indigenous workers from Peru who supply rare wool in some of the countries. his most expensive knitted clothes, he decided to take advantage of his position to make some noise. As the first Peruvian American member of Congress and co-chair of the Congressional Peru Caucus, I am writing regarding information regarding the sourcing of vicuña wool from Loro Piana, a subsidiary of LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton, he said. wrote to company executives last month. He demanded that the fashion house, whose products, including shirts, scarves and coats, can cost between $500 and $30,000, explain how it was able to raise its prices so sharply while gradually reducing the amount it paid to people who harvest the raw materials for its products.

While Loro Pianas prices have increased, the price per kilo of fiber paid to the Lucanas community has fallen by a third in just over a decade; and village income from vicuña fell by 80 percent, Mr. Garcia wrote.

The clash between the century-old Italian clothing brand, whose nondescript knits serve as elite talismans recognized only by the most dedicated fashion consumers, and the new lawmaker is just one example of a Congressional staple: legislators, many of whom have unique characteristics. their backgrounds and personal stories, using their platforms and surveillance powers to weigh in on the issues they care about. “When we talk about a collection of brands that the world knows like Louis Vuitton and others that people aspire to or want to have, I think people should know that the things they buy are made with exploitation,” he said. Mr. Garcia said in an interview. These people are, in my opinion, completely exploited for $9, $10, $12,000 sweaters, it's horrible, he added.

Mr. Garcia said he doesn't really consider himself a fashion icon. The suits he wears to work are from Mens Wearhouse. And despite being the older brother of a famous stylist, his sister Dianne has dressed Rosalia and SZA in countless designer outfits. He says the most luxurious options in his own wardrobe are years-old sweaters purchased at a deep discount from his era. I work at Banana Republic. But he decided to give his opinion to Loro Piana after a Bloomberg report last month that examined the relationship between the multibillion-dollar company, a subsidiary of luxury goods empire LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton, and members of the Peruvian indigenous community who harvest and sell the fur of the Andean vicuña, the small golden species. The alpaca's brown furred cousin. Vicua wool is considered the fiber of the gods and was once considered a sacred fabric worn by Inca royalty. The animal was revered in indigenous folklore as a reincarnated maiden wrapped in a golden cloak. Today, fine, shiny fur is responsible for some of the most expensive fabrics available. Loro Piana exerts its influence through rare materials at unattainable prices, as one of the most prized brands of the conglomerate headed by the richest man in the world. In recent years, lawmakers have found rare bipartisan consensus to take on the biggest corporate players around the world and across industries, including questioning labor practices at Amazon, the largest online retailer in the world. world, and working to force TikTok's Chinese parent company to sell the business. popular social media app.

Matthieu Garnier, chief executive of Loro Piana North America, disputed the Bloomberg report and opposed Mr. Garcia's investigation.

The Bloomberg article does not fairly or accurately portray the reality of how vicuña fiber is harvested in Peru, as well as Loro Piana's long-standing and genuine engagement with the community, Garnier wrote in response to Mr. Garcia's letter reviewed by The New. York Times. He then highlighted the company's conservation efforts in the region and argued that it had played a vital role in helping Peru's vicuña population emerge from near extinction due to overhunting. . The company did this, writes Mr. Garnier, by offering a purchase price for sheared vicuña fiber high enough to offer real economic opportunities. He explained that Loro Piana pays workers in accordance with local practices, usually once a year, when the animals' wool is collected, and compensates independent organizations responsible for the harvest. He did not address specific allegations that the company paid less in recent years, but said indigenous people themselves have rejected some of the allegations of exploitation. Mr. Garcia said he was not satisfied with the response and would continue to push for changes. It's not enough to say you've invested in education and infrastructure improvements, the congressman said. This is happening all over South America, Peru, and all over the world, in these types of low-income communities, and this is especially true in native or indigenous communities in these countries. This is where the most exploitation occurs because these people have so little access to resources.

