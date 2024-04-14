Cries of sexism greet Nike Olympics reveal





Ever since the Norwegian women's beach handball team made the requirement to wear tiny bikini bottoms to competitions a cause celebre, a quiet revolution has been brewing in women's sport. It's one that challenges received conventions about what female athletes should or should not wear to perform at their best. This has affected women's football (why white shorts?), gymnastics (why not a jumpsuit rather than a leotard?), field hockey (why a low-cut tank top?) and many others, including running. So it probably shouldn't have come as a shock to Nike that, when it offered a glimpse of Team USA's track and field units during a Nike Air event in Paris celebrating their Air technology on Thursday (which also included looks for other Olympic athletes, like the Kenyan track and field team, the French basketball team and the Korean break dancing delegation), they met with unenthusiastic reactions. You see, the two uniforms that Nike chose to distinguish on the models included a men's compression tank top, mid-thigh compression shorts, and a women's bodysuit, cut particularly high on the hip. It sort of looked like a sporty version of a 1980s workout leotard. As displayed, the bodysuit appeared to require complicated intimate maintenance.

Mag fasterwhich focuses on current events, posted a photo of the uniforms on Instagram, and many of its followers were not amused. Which man designed the women's cut? wrote one. I hope USATF pays for bikini waxing, wrote another. That's how most of the more than 1,900 comments went. The actress Laura Green posted a Instagram Reel in which she pretended to try on the look (we felt pretty, uh, airy, she said) and check out the rest of the athlete's bag, which turned out to contain hairspray hair, lip gloss and a hysterectomy kit, so women wouldn't have to worry about periods. When asked, Nike didn't directly address the brouhaha, but according to John Hoke, director of innovation, the women's bodysuit and men's shorts and top are just two of the options Nike will have for its Olympic runners. There are nearly 50 unique pieces for men and women and a dozen competition styles tailored to specific events, Mr. Hoke said.

Women can opt for compression shorts, a crop top or tank top and a bodysuit with shorts rather than bikini bottoms. The full list of looks was not available in Paris, but more will be revealed next week at the U.S. Olympic Committee media summit in New York. The Paris reveal was meant to be a teaser.

Mr. Hoke also noted that Nike consults a large number of athletes at every stage of uniform design. Her athletic team includes ShaCarri Richardson, who wore the compression shorts during the presentation in Paris, and Athing Mu. And there are definitely runners who love high-cut briefs. (British Olympic sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, another Nike athlete, told the New York Times last summer that while she chooses to run in underwear, she also leans toward a leotard over a two-piece.) What Nike forgot, however, is that by choosing these two looks as the main preview of Team USA, rather than, say, the matching shorts and tank tops that will also be available, it reinforced a long-standing inequity in sport that puts a female athlete's body on display in a way that the male athlete's body is not. Why is this sexualized outfit presented as the standard of excellence? said Lauren Fleshman, U.S. national distance running champion and author of Good for a Girl. Partly because we believe that's what brings us the most financial gain through sponsorships or NIL opportunities, most of which are provided by powerful men or people who look at them with a male gaze. But women are breaking viewership records in sports where you don't have to wear a swimsuit to perform. The problem these images create is twofold. When Nike chose to reveal the high-cut bodysuit as its first Olympic outfit, intentionally or not, the implication for everyone watching is that this is what excellence looks like, Ms. Fleshman said.

This perception trickles down to young athletes and becomes the model that girls think they should adopt, often at a stage of development where their relationships with their bodies are particularly strained. And more broadly, given the current political debate around the issue of women's bodies, this reinforces the idea that they belong to public property. Still, Ms. Fleshman said, “I'm glad Nike has featured this image as the crown jewel of the Olympic team's design, because it could serve as a catalyst for another long-overdue conversation.” If you showed this outfit to anyone from the WNBA or women's soccer, they would laugh in your face, she said. We should no longer have to standardize it for athletics. Time is up on that.

