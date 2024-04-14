Wake Forest University





DURHAM, North Carolina – The Wake Forest men's and women's track and field teams finished the Duke Invitational Friday with three podium finishes. Additionally, three Demon Deacons set new personal bests and top 10 finishes for Wake Forest. The Wake Forest men's and women's track and field teams finished the Duke Invitational Friday with three podium finishes. Additionally, three Demon Deacons set new personal bests and top 10 finishes for Wake Forest. In the women's hammer, Megan Cook finished third with a season's best throw of 58.41m. Thomas Kitchell won first place in the men's discus with a throw of 54.10 m. On the female side of the record, Leia Braunagel added another first place for the outdoor campaign with a throw of 53.28m. Friday night, Jack Balick placed fifth in the men's guest 800m with a time of 1:49.18. This time set a new personal record and is the ninth-fastest time in Wake Forest history. In the women's 1,500m invitational, Elizabeth Whaley finished fourth in a personal best time of 4:19.77. His time also ranks as the seventh-fastest time in program history. Finally, Rynard Swanepoel placed ninth in the men's guest 1,500m with a personal best time of 3:41.70. Swanepoel's time is the seventh-best time in Wake Forest history. The Duke Invitational will continue on Saturday, April 13 at 9:30 a.m. ET, live results can be viewed here. Additionally, the competition will be available to stream on Saturday, April 13 at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN+. Notable results

Hammer for women Men's hammer 9th – Jake Goldberg – 54.58m Women's high jump Discus for men Discus for women 1500m women Men’s 800m Invitational 5th – Jack Balick – 1:49.18, personal best, ninth fastest time in Wake Forest history

8th – Paul Spect – 1:51.24 Women’s 1,500m Invitational Men’s 1,500m Invitational 9th – Rynard Swanepoel – 3:41.70, personal best, seventh fastest time in Wake Forest history Duke by invitation

Saturday April 13 9:30 a.m. – Decathlon – 110 m hurdles

10:15 a.m. – Decathlon – Discus

11:00 a.m. – Men’s shot put

11:00 a.m. – Women’s long jump

11:00 a.m. – Men’s triple jump

11:15 a.m. – Women’s javelin

12:00 p.m. – Women’s 4×100 relay

12:00 p.m. – Decathlon – Pole vault

12:15 p.m. – 4×100 relay

1:00 p.m. – women’s 100m hurdles

1:15 p.m. – men’s 110 m hurdles

1:30 p.m. – Men’s javelin

1:35 p.m. – women’s 400 m

2:00 p.m. – 400 m men

2:00 p.m. – Women’s triple jump

2:15 p.m. – Women’s shot put

2:20 p.m. – women’s 100m

2:40 p.m. – men’s 100m

3:00 p.m. – Men’s pole vault

3:00 p.m. – Women’s pole vault

3:00 p.m. – women’s 400m hurdles

3:00 p.m. – Heptathlon – Long jump

3:20 p.m. – men’s 400 m hurdles

3:30 p.m. – Decathlon – Javelin

3:40 p.m. – 800 m women

4:00 p.m. – 800 m men

4:20 p.m. – Women’s 4x400m relay

4:30 p.m. – Heptathlon – Javelin

4:40 p.m. – 4×400 men, relay

5:00 p.m. – Decathlon – 1,500 m

5:45 p.m. – Heptathlon 800m Following

The Deacs will continue the action at the Duke Invitational on Saturday, April 13 starting at 9:30 a.m. ET. Follow the Demonic Deacons

