When spring comes, nothing beats a ruffled dress that can adapt to all occasions. Think about it: one-shoulder options, sheer takes, and bohemian-chic inspired styles all pop during the season and help We feel our best. But often, finding beautiful spring dresses that don't break the bank and don't take up a significant portion of your check on a single purchase can become daunting and tedious. But have no fear: you have We to help you pave the way to Amazon's sales section.

Whether you're looking for a flowy maxi or a bold mini, we found 17 spring dresses on sale for under $17! Still, if you can't wait to feel the spring vibes and let the sun and wind flow through your ensemble, read on to check out our favorite spring dresses on sale now!

1. One-Shoulder Regalia: This one shoulder summer dress pairs perfectly with sandals or heels for a formal moment. It has a subtle floral pattern that speaks a little but won't overpower your accessories or shoes – only $15!

2. Pure volume: For those who prefer volume and drama, this sheer pleated dress with puff sleeves is perfect for any upcoming spring or summer event. It’s so lightweight and looks like something Blanche Devereaux from the Golden Girls would have worn – only $15!

3. Cocktail ready: This One Shoulder Short Sleeve Bodycon Dress is perfect for a cocktail or wedding. If you like the free feeling of a one-shoulder silhouette with a little coverage, this one is for you – only $15!

4. Sleek and Smooth: Calling all satin queens! You will love this long satin dress with puff sleeves as it will help you float effortlessly in any room without much hassle. The satin fabric of the dress, along with its adorable belt, can help make you look luxurious and streamlined – only $15!

5. Cutouts and slots: This long sleeve bodycon dress has a chic cutout and slit for an edgy option that adds a little but not too much, if you know what I mean – only $15!

6. Drama queen! This swiss polka dot belted bishop sleeve dress has plenty of drama and sophistication to become your new spring staple thanks to its puffy sleeves – only $10!

7. Daily essential: This ruffled trapeze dress is a minimalist, classic piece of clothing that you can lounge in or slip into while you run errands – only $15!

8. KIRUNDO Women's Polka Dot Ruffle Cocktail Dress — only $16!

9. Satin Elegance: Weddings are an optimal time to dress your best, and this satin midi dress can help you achieve this with its tie waist and short sleeves. A-line dresses scream grace and taste and this one hits just below the knee for a truly elegant look – only $15!

10. Bold and Tousled: This ruffled trapeze dress is short and flowing but pronounced enough to be a real spectacle. You'll love its intricate neckline that helps add volume and its mini style lets your body breathe — only $15!

11. Closet Staple: If you need a flexible dress that allows you to be comfortable at all times, this long sleeve bodycon dress is for you – only $13!

12. He has pockets! Nothing beats a dress with pockets, and this pretty and simple summer dress has them and lets you carry more to keep your hands free from your necessities — was $27, now only $15!

13. Party here: This short ruched bodycon dress has a cute neckline and ruffled hem that will help you dance the night away – only $13!

14. Continuous flow: This a joke is perfect for vacation or a day at the pool and it will catch a breeze that will really let you strut and feel good – only $15!

15. Bloom! For those who prefer seductive silhouettes, one shoulder tie floral dress works well for a date night or girls’ night out – only $15!

16. Wild Thing: This long slit dress is casual but elevated enough for the beach or a wedding – only $15!

17. Girl Next Door: This floral smocked dress has a '90s girl-next-door energy that you could easily wear with Dr. Martens boots or strappy sandals – only $16!