Roberto Cavalli, Italian fashion designer with flamboyant style, dies at 83





Roberto Cavalli, an Italian designer known for his flamboyant and glamorous style, including popularizing animal prints, who once described extravagance as the soul of fashion, has died at age 83. His company announced the death but provided no further details. Since the 1970s, Mr. Cavalli had sought to capture the dolce vita spirit of postwar Italy by experimenting with fabrics and printing methods. At his fashion house, Mr. Cavalli patented a new printing method for leather and, in 1972, launched patchwork denim which became one of his trademarks. Mr. Cavalli opened a boutique in Saint-Tropez on the French Riviera, finding clients such as actresses Brigitte Bardot and Sophia Loren. He then created a sandblasting technique to give denim a distressed look and added Lycra to jeans, which received an international boost when model Naomi Campbell wore a pair on a 1993 runway show. It frequently draws inspiration from the natural world, with animal prints and fish scale sequins. The Cavalli woman ranged from hippie to elegant rocker, in diaphanous dresses that captivated the air, seductive beaded dresses or sexy skinny suits. Even as styling trends moved increasingly toward simpler lines and more minimalist looks, Mr. Cavalli never considered toning down his work. Fashion that isn't crazy, he told a lecture at Oxford University in 2013, isn't fashion. Writing in the London Observer newspaper, the fashion critic Polly Vernon once called Mr. Cavalli the king of bling, describing his styles as sometimes seeming lost in another era. Mr. Cavallis called himself an animal artist who took inspiration from the natural world. I copy an animal's clothing because I like to copy God, he said. I think God is the most fantastic creator. In the 1990s, his iconic zebra print designs were worn by celebrities, including singers Jennifer Lopez and Christina Aguilera. The connection with celebrities is very important. It's important because it's the adrenaline, and that's what triggers creativity, Mr. Cavalli told Womens Wear Daily. He retired from design around ten years ago, after selling 90% of the company to the private equity group Clessidra. The company is now controlled by Auriel Investment. Don't call me a designer. My talent is rather to find what makes a fabric, a dress, a woman special, always thinking about fashion as if it were a dream of ready-to-wear, something ready to be worn, he writes in his autobiography Just Me, published in 2013. He told The Associated Press in an interview that the woman he dressed was a woman who believed a lot in herself. A woman who knows how to show that she is strong but at the same time sweet and romantic. Roberto Cavalli was born on November 15, 1940 in Florence. His father was a surveyor for a mining company and his mother was a seamstress who worked from home. In 1944, in retaliation for an attack on German soldiers by Italian resistance forces, Mr. Cavalli's father was arrested with other local men and shot by German troops in what was known as the name of Cavriglia massacre. Mr. Cavalli attended the Istituto d'Arte in Florence. His maternal grandfather, Giuseppe Rossi, was a famous impressionist-style painter whose works are in collections, including the famous Uffizi in Florence. Mr. Cavalli became interested in printed designs early on, creating T-shirts and sweaters in the 1960s that were sold to fashion houses such as Hermès. He began collaborations with Mario Valentino, a Neapolitan designer specializing in leather and suede. I had the idea of ​​printing on leather, Mr Cavalli told the Britains Evening Standard newspaper. I used glove skins from a French tannery, and when I started printing, I saw that it was possible to make evening dresses from pink leather. Amazing. Survivors include model Sandra Nilsson, who has been his partner since 2014; and six children. Mr. Cavalli said he intentionally sought to cultivate a personal brand to match his designs, including flying a purple helicopter and owning a boat outfitted with zebra-print furniture. I want to make it clear that behind the fabulous yacht, the champagne, the parties, there is a man called Roberto Cavalli, he told Womens Wear Daily in 2013, who worked very, very hard to create this wonderful life . Washington Post staff contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/obituaries/2024/04/13/roberto-cavalli-fashion-dies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos