Ivanka Trump flaunts her toned legs in a mini dress and tribal jacket as she shares a passionate kiss with husband Jared Kushner at the lavish $6,000 one-night stand Amangiri resort in the Utah desert.

Ivanka Trump flaunted her toned legs in a mini dress and tribal jacket as she shared a passionate kiss with her hubby Jared Kushner at the sumptuous Amangiri hotel complex in Utah.

The former first daughter/senior White House advisor, 42, showed off her outfits on Friday as she enjoyed her vacation at the extravagant $6,000-a-night hotel nestled amid the desert landscape of the Mountain West .

Ivanka's cowgirl-inspired outfit included a white lace mini dress, complemented by a limited-edition Pendleton bomber jacket featuring a tribal-inspired pattern.

The look was completed with a pair of knee-length western boots and a matching belt, as she posed at Amangiri, where suites range in price from $3,200 for the lowest and $6,600 for the highest.

In another photo, Ivanka can be seen enjoying a romantic kiss with her husband Kushner as she wore an all-black ensemble paired with white sneakers under the 'Welcome to Utah' sign.

She also shared a mirror selfie taken at the luxury resort, showcasing her style in a stunning crimson-colored midi dress paired with a white straw hat.

For her fourth outfit, she kept the same western hat and boots, but this time paired them with a cream sweater and matching satin dress.

She posed on the hotel's expansive terrace, with stunning views of the desert and mountains in the background.

The 42-year-old left just four Western-themed emojis in the caption, including a cowboy, a desert, a cactus and a sheaf of rice.

She and Jared call Miami home, but it's clear that Utah holds a special place in their hearts, as they've frequented the state several times for vacations.

On their latest trip, the couple returned to the star city of Amangiri, a destination they have visited many times over the years.

Thanks to its magnificent setting, supreme privacy, lavish amenities and glamorous accommodations, celebrities have flocked to this luxury resort in droves.

Everyone from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian to Miley Cyrus, Hailey and Justin Bieber, Candice Swanepoel, Emily Ratajkowski, Ariana Grande, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have chosen this extravagant hotel for their vacation since its opening. in 2009.

Located nearly four and a half hours from the nearest public airport – Harry Reid Las Vegas International Airport – most of the rich and famous arrive by private jet.

Perhaps one of the most sought-after amenities is the 25,000-square-foot spa, which “overlooks the tranquility of American Canyon Country.” One of the spa's pools is shown.

As for accommodation, the hotel offers 34 suites that vary in price, starting from $3,200 for the lowest and $6,600 for the highest. Some of the sequels are seen above

And from the moment they land, they enjoy VIP treatment, breathtaking views, elegant decor and architecture, delicious cuisine and a host of opulent services and facilities designed to make their stay as glorious as possible.

Perhaps one of the most sought-after amenities is the 25,000-square-foot spa, which “overlooks the tranquility of American Canyon Country.”

“Amangiris’ expert therapists offer treatments shaped by Navajo healing traditions, drawing on the elements of earth, wind, fire and water,” reads its website.

It offers a “full menu of massages, beauty treatments and restorative therapies.”

It also has a separate four-bedroom private home (view), which doesn't list its price on the website but “offers consummate privacy” while offering “spectacular desert views.”

You can also book a private dinner under the “starry sky of desserts” next to the hotel’s central outdoor fireplace.

There's also an on-site yoga studio, located atop a rock formation to give you a “one-of-a-kind experience”, as well as an aquatic pavilion with steam room, sauna, plunge pool and separate heated step pool .

The hotel, of course, offers only the best cuisine to its guests, boasting that it “highlights local ingredients” and “draws inspiration from Native American cuisine, tempered with modern global influences.”

Suites range in size from 1,000 square feet to 3,472 square feet. The largest suite, called the Amangiri Suite, comes with its own private pool, sun terrace and private courtyard.

There is also a separate area known as Camp Sarika, which offers one to two bedroom tented lodges, to give you a more rustic feel.