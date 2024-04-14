Meghan Markle Impresses at Polo Match in Heidi Merrick 'Ginger' Gress





Meghan Markle continued her display of understated luxury at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Wellington, Florida on Friday. For the charity event she attended with Prince Harry, Markle chose a white backless summer dress with cutout and pleated details. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive after arriving at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, benefiting Sentebale, at the USPA National Polo Center in Wellington, Florida, Friday, April 12, 2024. PA Images via Getty Images The “Ginger” dress model by Californian designer Heidi Merrick is made from ivory silk and hemp. It features a folded backless top with a long scarf collar that offers various styling options, as well as a low-rise pleated skirt with pockets designed to move with the wearer. The dress also features a statement bow and back cutout. Markle completed her ensemble with sunglasses from Merrick and paired them with nude leather pumps from Aquazzura. The Duchess of Sussex after the Duke of Sussex competed in a polo match during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, in aid of Sentebale, at the USPA National Polo Center in Wellington, Florida, Friday April 12, 2024. PA Images via Getty Images Markle's wardrobe choices have always highlighted her affinity for this approach to fashion. At SXSW 2024, she was seen in a custom Giuliva Heritage ensemble, which stood out for its clean lines and tailored fit. Another moment came in 2023 at the Variety Power of Women event, where Meghan opted for a camel Proenza Schouler dress. The piece stood out with its asymmetrical details on the shoulders and its thigh-high slit, combining classic elegance with a modern touch. She's also worn Heidi Merrick in the past, suggesting the California designer is a staple in Markle's daily wardrobe. The Duchess of Sussex presents the trophy to her husband, the Duke of Sussex after her team, Team Royal Salute Sentebale, defeated the Grand Champions team at the USPA National Polo Center in Wellington, Florida on Friday, April 12 2024. PA Images via Getty Images The Royal Salute Polo Challenge is an unmissable event in the world of polo. It is known for attracting top polo players and well-known personalities, such as Serena Williams, who was among 300 participants this year. The 2024 event supported Sentebale, a charity co-founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, which helps African children facing challenges such as poverty, inequality and HIV/AIDS.

