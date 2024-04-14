Shop thrifted at the YWCA pop-up and help local women dress for success





HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – If you're looking to spruce up your wardrobe without breaking the bank, a monthly thrift sale in downtown Honolulu is offering great deals for a good cause. The YWCA's Dress for Success benefit sale offers donated, second-hand clothing at affordable prices, with proceeds going to the YWCA's employment support programs so they can be free for 400 to 500 women each year. We are so lucky to have a ton of very loyal donors. So, for example, we have dresses that cost $10. We also have a ton of $5 tops. We have shoes and bags, also for $5. But our best deal is our funds for $1, said Stephanie Hamano, YWCA director of economic development programs. She says about 30 to 40 percent of buyers at YWCA sales are repeat customers, and many donors are also buyers. Things are so expensive, so it's a place where they choose to save money, they can come regularly and pick up the clothes they need for work at a very reasonable price, she said. Donations can be dropped off at the YWCA year-round from Monday to Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. We have a team of about 40 to 50 regular volunteers that we are very grateful for, who come and give their time every week to sort through all of these donations, make sure our customers get what they need, and then prepare it all for sale, Hamano said. When I was younger, there was a lot of stigma attached to buying second-hand clothes, but that's not the case anymore, she added. People are realizing that there isn't as much waste going into landfills and all we're doing is throwing away clothes we may no longer want. Who knows that something you don't like is someone else's treasure, right? We sell a lot of vintage clothing that a lot of people are in the market for right now, so it's definitely a win all around. I think people have really embraced the idea of ​​saving for many reasons, not just the financial benefits, but even just being able to save the planet goes a long way. The YWCA's next Dress for Success benefit sale will be held Wednesday, April 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the second floor gym at YWCA Laniakea, 1040 Richards St., in downtown Honolulu. The sale takes place once a month. Upcoming dates are: May 22, June 26, July 24, August 28, September 25, October 23, November 13 and December 11. For more information, visit ywcaoahu.org/dress-for-success-honolulu. If you or someone you know needs clothing for interviews or a job, call (808) 695-2603. Copyright 2024 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

