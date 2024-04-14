In dramatic fashion, Lincoln Southwest girls beat Gretna to remain undefeated





During overtime, the Lincoln Southwest girls soccer team saw one of its shots hit the goal post and another bounce off the crossbar, and maybe it was one of those games where it didn't It's just not your day. With just nine seconds left before the game against Gretna turned into a shootout, Southwest scored the game-winner on a free throw from senior Charley Kort. Southwest won 2-1 at UBT Stadium in a matchup between the No. 1 and No. 3 ranked teams in Class A. Top-ranked Southwest maintained its undefeated season entering the sixth week of the season at 11-0. The Metro Conference, where Gretna plays, may be stronger overall than Southwest's Heartland Athletic Conference, but Southwest now has wins against two of Metro's best teams (Omaha Marian and Gretna). People also read… We came into the game knowing we had lost to them three times in a row, and we had never beaten Gretna, and they finished our season the last two years (at state), Kort said. We came in with a lot of energy and it was a really competitive match. I just think we wanted more in the end. I'm so proud of these girls, they are so talented.” Each of the regulation goals was scored on penalties in the first half. London DeFini scored the first for Gretna (7-4) 11 minutes from the end of the half. Four minutes later, Kort equalized with his goal from the penalty spot. In the second half, Southwest had two great chances to score on breakaways but did not convert. And Southwest had even more chances in the final five minutes of overtime. Then, with nine seconds left in overtime, Kort converted on a free kick from about 30 yards out with a shot that sailed just inside the right post. We were in the spotlight all the time, and I was just happy to get that one out of the way,” Kort said. Her second goal of the game was the team-best 12th of the season for the Omaha soccer player. Kort returned to the game after missing about 15 minutes after injuring his ankle early in the first half. When you hit the post twice before, you kind of look up to the sky and ask if this is one of those days, Southwest coach Thomas Nettleton said. Charley is simply deadly from anywhere on the field. So with the wind at her back, it was a no-brainer that she would put it on target. She's just very effective from a distance. Nettleton said the wins over Omaha Marian and Gretna show the Silver Hawks are a very competitive team this year. They are both very good, he said. What Marian did to Gretna East in the Metro final (3-1 victory) proves that they are very strong. And the stat line between Marian and us was 51-49 in almost every (statistical category). Everything was almost equal. They are very, very good. Southwest only gave up three goals in the first season each against Omaha Marian, Kearney and Gretna. Senior Clara Fundus was the winning goalie Saturday. She was a very good goalie,” Nettleton said. In a 1-0 match against Columbus, she made about five saves. And in a 1-0 match against Lincoln Pius X, she made some very good saves. Photos: Lincoln Southwest girls soccer vs. Gretna, April 13







































































































































































