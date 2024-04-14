Second-half surge leads No. 4 Terps past Rutgers, 11-6





Next game: at Johns Hopkins 04/20/2024 | 4:00 p.m. April 20 (Saturday) / 4 p.m. has John Hopkins COLLEGE PARK, MD In a game that featured five lead changes in the first half, No. 4 Maryland men's lacrosse used a second-half surge to defeat Rutgers, 11-6, at SECU Stadium on Saturday. With the win, Maryland (8-3, 3-1 B1G) moved into the top two seeds in the Big Ten tournament and earned a bye into the quarterfinals. Maryland and Rutgers (7-5, 1-3 B1G) traded goals early but the Terps took advantage of their momentum coming out of the locker room. Braden Erksa And Jack Coras scored goals in less than two minutes to take a 6-4 halftime lead, the largest lead of the game up to that point. Maryland surpassed Rutgers 5-2 in the second half, including four unanswered fourth quarters to put the game away. Daniel Kelly scored a season high three goals and recorded the sixth hat trick of his career. He also recorded a game and season-high four points. DK hat trick!!! Terps lead 7-4#Be the best pic.twitter.com/40DHlWasoU Maryland Men's Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) April 14, 2024 Koras and Ryan Syracuse each provided two goals and an assist. Erksa added a goal and an assist and Eric Malever created for his teammates with two assists. Maryland's defense held Rutgers scoreless for the first 14:10 of the game and 15:52 of the second and third quarters. Goalie Logan McNaney achieved a record for the season15 stops and six different Terps caused a turnover. Luc Wierman won 11 faceoffs and recovered five ground balls. He also scored a goal at 11:04 in the fourth quarter to give the Terps a 9-6 lead. It was his first goal of the season. FIRE GOAL!! Luke is the first of the season! Two goals in three seconds for the Terps!#Be the best pic.twitter.com/9r7P2pCsgz Maryland Men's Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) April 14, 2024 Maryland improved to 38-1 in program history against Rutgers and has won 19 straight meetings. Breaking down the action Whitt gets on the board and gives the Terps a 10-6 lead! Out of Murph's flow#Be the best pic.twitter.com/UKwmjNii3v Maryland Men's Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) April 14, 2024 Daniel Kelly scored Maryland's first goal on a pass from Eric Malever . Rutgers got on the board with 50 seconds left and the teams were tied 1-1 heading into the second quarter.

Maryland led 6-4 at halftime after a second goal from Kelly, two from Jack Coras and singles Braden Erksa And Ryan Syracuse . The game featured five lead changes, but the Terps recorded two unanswered ones before heading into the locker room.

Maryland and Rutgers each scored a goal in the third quarter and entered the final quarter with the Terps leading 7-6.

Rutgers scored first in fourth but the Terps scored four unanswered goals from Syracuse, Luc Wierman , Zach Whittier And Jack Brennan to store the game. Hat trick terps Daniel Kelly posted a hat trick on Saturday. It was the sixth hat trick of his career and first of the season.

posted a hat trick on Saturday. It was the sixth hat trick of his career and first of the season. Maryland has recorded a hat trick in 81 of its last 83 games dating back to February 2, 2019. This includes a remarkable streak of 67 consecutive games with a hat trick through the end of the 2023 season.

Other hat tricks this season come from Braden Erksa (three), Daniel Maltz (three), Eric Spanos (two), Jack Coras (two) and Eric Malever . Multi-terps update Koras -> Syracuse for the score!#Be the best pic.twitter.com/67QF4luZQy Maryland Men's Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) April 14, 2024 Daniel Kelly ( three goals and an assist) played his 15th game with multiple points of his career and his 10th game with multiple goals.

three goals and an assist) played his 15th game with multiple points of his career and his 10th game with multiple goals. Jack Coras ( two goals and an assist) recorded his 20th multi-point game of his career. It was his 14th game with multiple goals.

two goals and an assist) recorded his 20th multi-point game of his career. It was his 14th game with multiple goals. Ryan Syracuse ( two goals and an assist) recorded the ninth multi-point game of his career. It was his fourth career game with multiple goals.

two goals and an assist) recorded the ninth multi-point game of his career. It was his fourth career game with multiple goals. Braden Erksa ( a goal and an assist) played his 22nd multipoint game in two years as a Terp.

a goal and an assist) played his 22nd multipoint game in two years as a Terp. Eric Malever ( two assists) played their 25th multi-point game. It was his 16th game with multiple assists. Terps in the record books Luc Wierman became the program's all-time faceoff winner in the Terps' season opener. With 11 wins today added to his career total of 781.

11 wins today added to his career total of 781. Wierman is second in Terps history with 421 ground balls in his career. He added five today and trails Andy Claxton (1989-92), alone with 451 career ground balls.

421 ground balls in his career. He added five today and trails Andy Claxton (1989-92), alone with 451 career ground balls. Logan McNaney is fourth on the all-time saves list. With 15 in the game, he now has 527 for his career. Niko Amato (2011-14) is third on the list with 625 saves in his career. Single-digit defense Make these 13 stops for Logan tonight!#Be the best pic.twitter.com/GyNSlWZeWO Maryland Men's Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) April 14, 2024 Maryland is 124-11 since Tillman took over the program in 2011 when allowing nine goals or fewer and has won 51 straight games while holding foes to fewer than 10 goals.

The Terps are 4-0 this season when holding opponents under 10 goals. Most recently, Maryland beat Ohio State 8-7 thanks to a fantastic defensive effort that included a Buckeye scoreless stretch of 26:50. Logan McNaney made 10 saves and Luc Wierman went 13 of 18 from the faceoff dot.

The last time the Terps allowed fewer than 10 goals and lost a game was March 4, 2017 – a 5-4 loss at Notre Dame. Get 10 and win From John Tillman After taking over the program in 2011, Maryland won 158 of 180 games in which it scored 10 or more goals. The Terps have scored 10 or more goals in nine of 11 games this season.

Maryland is also 119-19 since 2015 when scoring at least 10 goals. Cooking at home Maryland has won 27 of its last 32 home games and is 5-1 at SECU Stadium this season.

The Terps are 84-19 overall in home games under John Tillman since 2011. Dominate the series The Terps are an impressive 37-1 against Rutgers all-time and are winners of the last 19 meetings.

Last season, the two teams met twice, first in Piscataway in the penultimate game of the regular season and then in the Big Ten quarterfinals in College Park. Both games were close until the end, with the Terps winning each by scores of 11-8 and 14-11, respectively. Numbers to know 1: Luc Wierman And Jack Brennan scored their first goals of the season.

7: The Terps held an opponent scoreless for 15 minutes or more for the seventh time this season.

11: Ryan Syracuse has scored a goal in all 11 games this season.

19: The Terps have won 19 straight games against the Scarlet Knights.

25: Braden Erksa has a 25-game point streak

26: Eric Malever has a 26-game point streak.

27 : Maryland has won 27 of its last 32 home games.

38: Maryland is 38-1 against Rutgers all-time.

41: Maryland is 41-8 in conference play since joining the Big Ten.

45: Wierman has a streak of 45 consecutive games with 10 or more faceoff wins.

49: Wierman won 11 faceoffs to give him his 49th career game with 10 or more victories in a match.

11 faceoffs to give him his 49th career game with 10 or more victories in a match. 51: Maryland has won 51 straight games while holding opponents to single digits.

81: The Terrapins have had a player score a hat trick in 81 of the last 83 games. Following The Terps will close out the regular season at Johns Hopkins on April 20. The game will take place at 4 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://umterps.com/news/2024/4/13/mens-lacrosse-mlax-vs-rutgers-recap-4-13.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos