Connect with us

Fashion

Kendall and Sofia wore spring's chic black and white dress trend

Kendall and Sofia wore spring's chic black and white dress trend

 


Sometimes in the fashion world, less truly is more, and there's no better example of that sentiment than a particular, growing clothing trend. On the fashion scene, celebrities and influencers have been supporting the trend of extremely refined black and white dresses to elevate their spring style.

Spotted on Kendall Jenner, the model wore a white Rodarte dress adorned with black ribbons at the shoulder. Complementing the simple color palette, Jenner's dress featured puff sleeves, a fitted silhouette and an ankle-length cut, creating an elegant garment that looked feminine, casual and refined. What I've noticed in the market is a recent wave of dresses featuring a black or white base, with the opposite color then used as an accent or trim, much like Jenner's.

Kendall Jenner wears a white dress with black bows.

Sofia Richie Grainge, who via her Instagram recently modeled a dress from her recently launched collection with Solid & Stripe, takes a more color-blocked approach with her black and white dress. Featuring a black top and white draped skirt, Richie Grainge created a casual look that perfectly celebrates her understated luxury style and is reminiscent of the sartorial trend I'm seeing everywhere.

Sofia Richie wears a black and white dress.

Slowly but surely, this look has taken over my Instagram feed, so it naturally makes sense that big brands and designer labels would start offering this style. From Reformation's elegant black midi dress that features a delicate white trim on the bodice to Mango's striking floral style, read on to discover the black and white dresses we're loving this season.

SHOP OUR EDITION OF THE BEST BLACK AND WHITE DRESSES:

Nelle knit dress

Reformation

Nelle knit dress

black and white dress

mango

Long two-tone floral dress

Diana strapless dress in two-tone hammered satin

Abbey

Diana strapless dress in two-tone hammered satin

Fay Cream Satin V-Neck Maxi Dress

Flat

Fay V-neck satin maxi dress

Summer in Capri Midi

Free people

Summer in Capri Midi

Sai dress

black and white dress

River Island

Black Bardot Bodycon Midi Dress

Reiss Rae black/cream color block maxi dress

Reiss

Rae color block maxi dress

Satin mid-length dress

and other stories

Satin mid-length dress

Suri paneled twill and crinkled voile maxi dress

Abbey

Suri paneled twill and crinkled voile maxi dress

Signature Black Contrast Midi Dress

Flat

Signature Black Contrast Midi Dress