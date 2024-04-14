Serbian fashion show pays tribute to shooting victim with Dior creations | WTAQ News Discussion | 97.5 FM 1360 AM





BELGRADE (Reuters) Jelena Acimovic is not a model, but on Friday night she walked the runway at Belgrade Fashion Week in a dress designed by Dior based on designs by her 14-year-old sister, who was killed in a massacre in school last year. Angelina Acimovic was in history class when her classmate, a 13-year-old boy, entered the school and killed nine students and a guard in a shooting. This dress is white and looks like a wedding dress, she didn't live long enough to see me as a bride, Jelena said before the show. To commemorate Angelina's life, her family last year called on designers to make dresses based on her designs made when she was 10 and took a children's designer course. Many Serbian designers responded and two dresses were made by Dior. Angelina's two sisters, nine of her young friends and several professional models accompanied the elopement in dresses. In every drawing there was joy and beauty. She had a very serious approach, said Bata Spasojevic, a Serbian designer who was among the first designers to answer the Acimovic family's call to revive their daughters' sketches. Angelina's other sister, Marija, wore an elegant sleeveless pink dress with a train. Pink was Angelina's favorite color, she said. I think of Angelina, that she is with us tonight and that she is happy with what we are doing, said Marija. Andjelko Acimovic, Angelina's father, created a foundation named after his youngest daughter to commemorate her life. “We think she watches what we do and we will do everything to make her proud like she made us proud,” Acimovic said. Last year, 18 people were killed in two shootings, one at an elementary school and the other in a small town outside Belgrade, on May 3 and 4. The two shootings shocked Serbia and sparked the largest anti-government protests since the Serbian Progressive Party came to power in 2012, prompting the government to call early elections. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; editing by Stephen Coates)

