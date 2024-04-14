Brandy Melville documents the biggest allegations and bombshells

“Unique size most of them”

That's the philosophy that guides cult Gen-Z clothing brand Brandy Melville, known for its all-American aesthetic and stylish social media presence beloved by pre-teen girls across the country. But in the new documentary Max Brandy Hellville and the cult of fast fashionOscar-winning director Eva Orner explores behind-the-scenes corporate culture and dozens of allegations of racism, anti-feminism, fatphobia, and fast fashion's abhorrent business and production practices.

The popular Instagram account and retail empire first opened a physical store in 2009. While the company itself was started by father and son Italian manufacturing duo Silvio and Stephan Marsan, Brandy Melville s 'is defined on social media for its simplicity (read: skinny) and California teen style – a look heavily promoted by both popular celebrities and teenage content producers on platforms like Tumblr, YouTube and eventually TikTok . The brand sold clothing without sizes and became known for its marketing and hiring practices that made young, skinny, white, and beautiful girls their target demographic. (Neither the founders nor the brand participated in the documentary.)

But according to the documentary, there was a behind-the-scenes corporate culture that prioritized thinness and whiteness over anything else, often to the emotional detriment of its employees. Several former employees spoke out, describing how they had to take daily photos of their outfits, which were then sent by SMS to Stéphan Marsan. “If Stephan didn't like some of them, he would send it back to me privately and say, 'Fire her,'” a former Brandy executive said anonymously in the documentary.

Workers of color alleged that while their white counterparts were placed at the front of the store as greeters, Asian workers were constantly forced to work the cash register, while black workers were relegated to checkout positions. associates in fitting rooms and warehouse employees, where they would no longer have access to the cash register. the buyers' point of view. “We were all pushed to the back, out of sight,” said Kali, a black former employee of Brandy Melville. “But it wasn’t something we were necessarily crazy about, because I loved being with my people, like people of color.” Workers also detailed the development or persistence of disordered eating practices while working at the store, and feeling like they had to choose between keeping their jobs or saving their relationships with food. (Representatives for Brandy Melville did not respond to Rolling Stone's request for comment. The brand's chief executive, Marsan, could not be reached.)

As movements such as body positivity and gender neutrality begin to impact the fashion industry, criticism of Brandy Melville's lack of size inclusiveness has been consistent for years, with no reported effect on store sales. But the documentary also claims that the corporate culture within the brand has veered toward racism and anti-Semitism. In a 2021 investigation, Insider reported that a group chat of more than 30 people with Brandy – which included Marsan, her brother Yvan and the company's CFO – was riddled with memes, porn and jokes about Hitler. In 150 screenshots reviewed by InsiderHitler was mentioned 24 times and dozens included jokes about black people and used the n-word.

Stephan also encouraged employees he and other executives considered pretty to use secret perks and bonuses, like getting cash tips when they recommended clothes, using a company-paid Uber, or staying in a Brandy Mellville's apartment in New York. According to Insider, a Brandy Melville employee stayed at the apartment in 2015 and went out to dinner with a 31-year-old manager. After two drinks, his memory faded. The 21-year-old claimed she was drugged and raped by the manager and went to the hospital for recommended treatment for HIV and STIs, but refused to press charges or file a police report because she was afraid of losing her work visa and having to leave the country.

Aside from allegations of mistreatment by managers and executives, the documentary also focused on Brandy Melville's production process. While the brand's clothing carries the “made in Italy” label, further investigation into the company reveals that it outsources much of its textile manufacturing to sweatshops in the Tuscan town of Prato – a region dominated by unethical business practices and what Prato police call slave labor. Brandy Melville is known for its prices generally below $50, which are only achieved through a continuous trend-driven production cycle known as fast fashion. (Basically cheap clothing on request). But even though clothes remain cheap, workers are underpaid. And surplus from brands like Brandy Melville is ultimately dumped in countries in the Global South like Ghana, where clothing waste has been dumped. turned their oceans and waterways into landfills. “In the fast fashion debate for many years, it was said, 'If you criticize fast fashion, you hate the poor,'” said Aja Barber, fashion and sustainability expert. Rolling stone. “But this narrative completely erases the fact that the poorest people in the conversation are garment workers, millions of people. [whom] make our clothes and do not receive fair wages. You are using the poor as scapegoats if you fail to take the poorest into the equation.”

While Brandy Hellville systematically details how the brand allegedly exploited workers and buyers to make executives more money, an important aspect of the story is that Brandy's lack of accountability only increased the company's financial gain. business. After the 2021 Insider Exposure, Brandy Melville temporarily restricted comments on her social media accounts but continued to sell clothing without apology or acknowledgment, a strategy that allowed the brand to avoid liability. “They're not hypocrites because they are exactly who they say they are,” Insider reporter Kate Taylor says in the documentary. “They’re just racist, sexist pigs.”

But Orner hopes the documentary will add more pressure on both the company and consumers to re-evaluate their purchase.

“Right now it seems unstoppable, and the only way to make an impact is to stop buying their clothes,” Taylor said. The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s all in the hands of young women. Young women have the power, so they can create content about it. They can talk about it online and in person, and they can stop shopping there.